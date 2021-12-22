John J. Tkacik, Jr. On Taiwan: The American Constitution and recognizing Taiwan

Let me pose a question: What if President Biden were to exercise his exclusive constitutional authority and issue an explicit White House statement that “the United States does not now recognize, nor has the United States ever recognized, the sovereignty of China over the island of Taiwan and the Pescadores. And furthermore, the United States has repeatedly informed both the government of the People’s Republic of China as well as the Secretariat of the United Nations of this fact.” Such a statement would have the added advantage of being true. America’s entire Taiwan policy is based on the San Francisco Peace Treaty