EU changes strategy on dealing with China

By Chang Meng-jen 張孟仁





In a move meant to warn other Taiwan-friendly EU countries not to seek closer ties with Taiwan, China has blocked Lithuanian exports and pressured companies from third countries to avoid doing business with Lithuania.

This has led the European Commission to propose a new tool to counter economic coercion by third countries. Although the proposal still has to be passed by the European Parliament before it can become law, it shows that the EU is no longer willing to tolerate China’s use of economic measures to coerce its member states.

The proposal has the support of France, which is to take over the presidency of the European Council next year.

The EU’s stance of seeking closer ties with China while distancing itself from the US seen during the later years of former German chancellor Angela Merkel’s time in office seems to have been shaken.

The EU has recently made a number of changes to its relationship with China, showing its intention to return to a position based on ideas, rule of law and shared values.

In addition to the European Parliament’s historic Taiwan-friendly political agreement, it launched the Global Gateway Strategy, which competes with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The EU has teamed up with the US, holding high-level diplomatic talks about Taiwan issues, human rights and disinformation. It has also extended sanctions against Chinese officials who have violated human rights, addressed the issue of semiconductor shortages, participated in US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy and said that it would cooperate with Taiwan in areas of common concern.

EU member states have made even more Taiwan-friendly moves: German Minster of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock has said that the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait cannot be altered arbitrarily; Taiwan-friendly Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala came to power on Nov. 28; the French National Assembly on Nov. 29 adopted a resolution in support of Taiwan’s international participation, following a similar resolution passed by the French Senate in May; and the Dutch House of Representatives on Nov. 30 passed two motions in support of maintaining the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait and closer Taiwan-Lithuania ties.

Meanwhile, the Irish Senate on Dec. 1 passed a resolution to bolster Ireland’s relations with Taiwan and support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

Judging by the actions the EU and its member states, Europe is moving away from its previous China policy of paying too much attention to economic benefits rather than shared values, and is putting aside its dissatisfaction with the US for now, moving back to a previous Western stance that was more in line with that of the US.

This has happened for three reasons.

First, the Indo-Pacific region is the focus of future economic development. The EU is already behind the US and China, so it needs to catch up. The EU’s Indo-Pacific strategic plan incorporates Taiwan, a partner that shares the same values with the EU, to form a democratic supply chain together.

Second, the Ukraine crisis has brought Belarus, China and Russia closer. China and Belarus have already engaged in military cooperation, so the EU needs the support of NATO.

Third, the supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s economic coercion and the human rights issues in Xinjiang and Hong Kong have made the EU aware that it must change its course and face the challenge before it.

Chang Meng-jen is an associate professor and coordinator of the program in diplomacy and international affairs at Fu Jen Catholic University.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai