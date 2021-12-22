In a move meant to warn other Taiwan-friendly EU countries not to seek closer ties with Taiwan, China has blocked Lithuanian exports and pressured companies from third countries to avoid doing business with Lithuania.
This has led the European Commission to propose a new tool to counter economic coercion by third countries. Although the proposal still has to be passed by the European Parliament before it can become law, it shows that the EU is no longer willing to tolerate China’s use of economic measures to coerce its member states.
The proposal has the support of France, which is to take over the presidency of the European Council next year.
The EU’s stance of seeking closer ties with China while distancing itself from the US seen during the later years of former German chancellor Angela Merkel’s time in office seems to have been shaken.
The EU has recently made a number of changes to its relationship with China, showing its intention to return to a position based on ideas, rule of law and shared values.
In addition to the European Parliament’s historic Taiwan-friendly political agreement, it launched the Global Gateway Strategy, which competes with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
The EU has teamed up with the US, holding high-level diplomatic talks about Taiwan issues, human rights and disinformation. It has also extended sanctions against Chinese officials who have violated human rights, addressed the issue of semiconductor shortages, participated in US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy and said that it would cooperate with Taiwan in areas of common concern.
EU member states have made even more Taiwan-friendly moves: German Minster of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock has said that the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait cannot be altered arbitrarily; Taiwan-friendly Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala came to power on Nov. 28; the French National Assembly on Nov. 29 adopted a resolution in support of Taiwan’s international participation, following a similar resolution passed by the French Senate in May; and the Dutch House of Representatives on Nov. 30 passed two motions in support of maintaining the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait and closer Taiwan-Lithuania ties.
Meanwhile, the Irish Senate on Dec. 1 passed a resolution to bolster Ireland’s relations with Taiwan and support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.
Judging by the actions the EU and its member states, Europe is moving away from its previous China policy of paying too much attention to economic benefits rather than shared values, and is putting aside its dissatisfaction with the US for now, moving back to a previous Western stance that was more in line with that of the US.
This has happened for three reasons.
First, the Indo-Pacific region is the focus of future economic development. The EU is already behind the US and China, so it needs to catch up. The EU’s Indo-Pacific strategic plan incorporates Taiwan, a partner that shares the same values with the EU, to form a democratic supply chain together.
Second, the Ukraine crisis has brought Belarus, China and Russia closer. China and Belarus have already engaged in military cooperation, so the EU needs the support of NATO.
Third, the supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s economic coercion and the human rights issues in Xinjiang and Hong Kong have made the EU aware that it must change its course and face the challenge before it.
Chang Meng-jen is an associate professor and coordinator of the program in diplomacy and international affairs at Fu Jen Catholic University.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
Let me pose a question: What if President Biden were to exercise his exclusive constitutional authority and issue an explicit White House statement that “the United States does not now recognize, nor has the United States ever recognized, the sovereignty of China over the island of Taiwan and the Pescadores. And furthermore, the United States has repeatedly informed both the government of the People’s Republic of China as well as the Secretariat of the United Nations of this fact.” Such a statement would have the added advantage of being true. America’s entire Taiwan policy is based on the San Francisco Peace Treaty
The Straits Forum, the largest non-political platform between Taiwan and China, took place in China’s Fujian Province on Sunday last week. Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) hosted the event, at which Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) gave a prerecorded video speech. Days before the forum, on Thursday last week, Nicaragua announced that it had severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Although many Taiwanese are unfamiliar with the Central American country, and even fewer have visited it, the breakup led to many feeling even more disgusted by China’s sustained diplomatic pressure. China was certainly the main
A paradise for children? Formosa means beautiful. I have also fallen in love with Taiwan’s stunning beauty just as Portuguese sailors did several centuries ago, but today I want to raise a sensitive question about this beautiful island. Is Taiwan a paradise for children? My name is Badruzzaman, from Bangladesh. I am studying in Taiwan as a doctoral student in molecular medicine, jointly supported by the National Health Research Institutes and National Central University. My wife is a faculty member at a public university in Bangladesh. We have a 23-month-old baby. My wife has been accepted as a doctoral student in National
The politics surrounding the government’s and the opposition’s referendum campaigns is throwing up supreme ironies that deserve comment, while also highlighting concerning — but entirely unsurprising — similarities between the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) tactics and the messaging of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It is a curious thing that whenever the KMT and its representatives criticize the actions of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, it always sounds a little too much like a projection of guilt of the KMT’s authoritarian past. On Dec. 9, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) penned an article commenting on Taiwan’s