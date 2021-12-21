Restricting traffic snitches’ power

By Fan Shuo-ming 范碩銘





Statistics compiled by the National Police Agency showed that the number of traffic offenses reported by the public more than quadrupled in five short years from 2016 to last year.

What these figures reveal is probably not how bad the nation’s traffic is or how badly road users behave, but rather that there is a rapidly growing army of habitual informants, otherwise known as “tip-off fiends” or “snitches.”

The legislature has taken the positive step of enacting a list of 46 traffic offenses that the public can report, thus slightly restricting tip-off fiends’ scope for reporting other people’s misdemeanors.

However, apart from reviewing and amending the law, the police departments that receive such reports should take a human approach by increasing the scope for discretionary penalties for minor offenses — in other words, petty offenses need not necessarily be penalized.

Tip-off fiends apply the strictest possible standards when penalizing traffic offenses.

For example, they think that the presence of a red line at the side of the road means that you cannot stop even for one second.

They think you must always use a turn signal before turning, and that you must use it “all the way through” until you have finished turning or moving into another lane.

Consequently, they make lots of malicious reports with the mentality that any offense should be punished.

However, when dealing with many common offenses that only have a minor effect on traffic, police officers first consider whether the alleged offender is really seriously affecting the safety and rights of other road users before deciding whether to caution the offender or take immediate action.

As a result, tip-off fiends’ actions might actually exceed the enforcement intensity of police officers routinely exercising their authority. These snitches become invisible law enforcers who are not required to blow a police whistle, sound a siren or wear a uniform.

If police do not carefully determine whether the facts of reported traffic offenses meet the conditions for discretionary penalties for minor offenses, but instead accept every tip-off as it stands, it could give tip-off fiends a “sense of achievement” and encourage them to keep on doing the same thing.

For most people, filing official complaints and pursuing administrative litigation is so time-consuming that they have no option but to pay the fine, but resentment might grow against the government for unreasonably expecting the public to pay up.

Fan Shuo-ming is a senior administrative specialist at National Chengchi University.

Translated by Julian Clegg