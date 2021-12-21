Polling stations have only just shuttered and it seems clear where the political winds are shifting next.
Coming off of their resounding victory in the referendums on Saturday, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) heavyweights convened a high-level meeting the following morning in the presidential residence. Among the many policies they discussed moving forward, the most headline-grabbing was their support for a proposal to merge Hsinchu city and county into one “Greater Hsinchu,” which would hopefully be upgraded to become the nation’s seventh special municipality.
The idea has been bandied about in earnest ever since Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) of the DPP floated it in September, yet now that it has received the president’s blessing, politicians are likely to hit the accelerator.
It really is a no-brainer for the DPP. The idea is popular, with a Green Party survey of residents in September showing 56.5 percent support and only 24.8 percent opposition. Special municipalities get more central government funding and a higher degree of autonomy, so what is not to like?
Popularity aside, it also makes sense as a matter of national strategy, a fact the attendees of Sunday’s meeting zeroed in on. Firms in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) — including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co — contribute 5 percent of Taiwan’s GDP. Especially considering the global chip shortage and supply chain woes, it is imperative the nation maintains its advantage in the semiconductor sector.
However, as things are now, any needs of the science park or its more than 150,000 employees must go through two municipalities with entirely different bureaucracies. Residents complain that the area needs more urban planning to resolve livability issues and severe traffic congestion, not to mention recurring concerns about the electricity and water supplies. Even if a merger would not directly solve these issues, it would certainly make it easier to cut through excess red tape.
Although it sounds like a bipartisan slam dunk, the proposal, as a DPP initiative, is sure to face political detractors. It would also not be as straightforward as it seems, as upgrading Greater Hsinchu into a special municipality would require amending the Local Government Act (地方制度法), to lower the population threshold of 1.25 million to accommodate Greater Hsinchu’s 1.03 million people.
Even a merger without an upgrade would require the passage of a long-stalled administrative zoning bill or other related law. Either way, the legislature would need to take action during its current session to make something happen before next year’s local elections shake up the political landscape.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is already casting the idea as political machination by Lin as he looks to rally support ahead of his re-election bid, as well as a top-down mandate from the almighty DPP administration.
Other critics say that a merger distracts from the real issue of an urban-rural resource disparity and equitable development.
This might be true, but it does not negate the “vital importance” of the proposal, as KMT Hsinchu County Commissioner Yang Wen-ke (楊文科) himself called it.
Like it or not, Hsinchu remains home to the nation’s most important economic powerhouses and as the beating heart of Taiwan’s innovation, it needs to be governed as efficiently as possible, however the government and residents see fit.
Opposition parties would do well in this case to pick their battles wisely and assume their intended role as auditors, not obstructionists.
