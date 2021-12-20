Racetrack could save Hengchun Airport

By Anderson Fu 傅安堂





Hengchun Airport has not seen a single passenger for seven years since UNI Air suspended its service in 2014. The international air charters that Pingtung County has been counting on have disappeared due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the Civil Aeronautics Administration has been discussing what to do with Hengchun Airport, such as turning it over to the military to use, there are still no definite solutions. At the moment, the airport is only being used by Apex Flight Academy for takeoff and landing training once every one to two months, and by the navy to launch and land drones 15 to 20 times per month. Nevertheless, the airport spends NT$20 million (US$719,942) per year on maintenance and personnel administration.

Due to the geography around the airport, it is prone to katabatic winds, which are a liability for airlines. Setting aside the training exercises of the Joint Operations Training Base Command, there are only two periods daily, namely 9am to 11:30am and 1:30pm to 4pm, for airlines to use. As this is difficult for airlines to work around, they naturally would not want to invest in a profitless business.

The government is also considering extending the Taiwan High Speed Rail from Kaohsiung to Pingtung County, making it even less likely for Hengchun Airport to make a comeback.

Why not turn the airport into an international racetrack?

Not long ago, several spectators were injured in a drag racing event in Yunlin County’s Douliu City (斗六) due to poor organization, crude equipment and a lack of safety protocols. The accident proves that southern Taiwan is in need of a proper racing venue to satisfy the needs of drivers and spectators.

So far, the privately owned Lihpao Racing Park in Taichung remains the only large-scale, up-to-par and internationally accredited racetrack in Taiwan.

Penbay International Circuit once operated in Pingtung County, but it closed due to a management rights conflict in 2019. If the Pingtung County Government could get approval from the central government to turn the airport into a racetrack, then drivers would be salivating over the chance to race the 1,700m-long runways. Not to mention how the news would make racing fans’ hearts pound with excitement.

The Macau Grand Prix, an annual motorsport road race, used to attract many tourists from neighboring countries, including Taiwan, before the pandemic. The race promotes the territory and is a tourist attraction.

The Pingtung County Government should transform the Hengchun Airport into an international racing venue. With regular international competitions, along with Kenting’s (墾丁) tourism resources, a racetrack could attract tourists and put the airport grounds to good use.

If experts can manage to retain the original runways when designing a racetrack, the park could still be used by Apex and the navy for training when there are no competitions or drivers paying to train.

In this way, the government could kill three birds with one stone: Put the airports’ resources to good use, boost local tourism and increase revenue.

Anderson Fu is a senior traffic manager at an airline.

Translated by Rita Wang