China has accidentally misplayed its hand

The Chinese government has often rebuked the US-led international community for trying to play the “Taiwan card.” However, ever since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected in 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) regime has constantly exploited the “Taiwan card” for its own ends, playing it all around the world. Cross-strait relations have always been part of US-China relations, which today have turned confrontational, with no sign of change in the foreseeable future. The “Taiwan card” existed long before the China-US confrontation emerged, but it was hidden from view because the Chinese leaders at the time constrained themselves to varying degrees,

By Tzou Jiing-wen 鄒景雯