Many people might be unaware that Sunday last week was “Reading for Tomorrow Day” in Taiwan. One of the goals of the day is to promote reading to improve people’s prospects, as reading is the foundation of their lives as they grow up. Over the past decade, educational resources for reading programs, such as for teachers, equipment and budgets, have improved, but problems in reading education persist.
For example, are reading classes in elementary and high schools offered regularly just like major academic subjects that are tested in joint entrance exams, or are such class hours used to prepare students for the tests? Are teachers qualified to teach reading? Are they and students’ parents capable of helping children learn how to read well?
The National Language Contest is to be held later this month. As the annual contest has always been a major event in education circles, why does the Ministry of Education not add a reading category to help local governments and schools promote the skill?
As for reading awards, such as the Reading Pusher and Reading Rock, do they focus only on the surface-level effectiveness of reading behaviors or also on the actual understanding of a text?
Those who study reading behaviors know that 10 years old is considered a turning point in transitioning from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.” The former refers to learning strategies for reading, while the latter refers to acquiring knowledge through reading, which is a precondition for autonomous learning.
During visits to schools, I have found that learning-through-reading resources are often not widely available on campuses.
With the rise of online learning in the past few years, some teachers have pushed for an understanding of the brain as “bi-literate,” meaning that the brain can work digitally and analogically. The concept was developed by Maryanne Wolf, a US expert in literacy development.
The key to the success of reading promotion in Taiwan lies in whether this concept can be grasped by more educators.
Although many schools have “community libraries” on campus, they do not allow members of the community to borrow books. This could be due to strict disease prevention restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic or a shortage of resources at the schools, but it is a disservice to local residents.
Moreover, most libraries — whether in schools, in communities or public ones — fail to acquire new books in a timely manner. Their so-called “new books” are often only available after going through one or two years of administrative procedures, meaning that they are already old by the time they reach the shelves.
Reading should not be restricted to books, but can be extended to newspapers. The world is changing rapidly and newspapers reflect the times and cover diverse topics. The benefits of reading newspapers are no less than those of books.
In terms of reading education, there is a wide range of aspects to pay attention to. My view is based on long-term observation.
Hopefully, the issue can attract greater attention and inspiration.
Lin Yen-yu is an elementary-school teacher in Kaohsiung.
Translated by Eddy Chang
The Chinese government has often rebuked the US-led international community for trying to play the “Taiwan card.” However, ever since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected in 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) regime has constantly exploited the “Taiwan card” for its own ends, playing it all around the world. Cross-strait relations have always been part of US-China relations, which today have turned confrontational, with no sign of change in the foreseeable future. The “Taiwan card” existed long before the China-US confrontation emerged, but it was hidden from view because the Chinese leaders at the time constrained themselves to varying degrees,
In 2021 China and Russia escalated their military entente, bordering on an alliance, to the point that it renders obsolete U.S. strategies for deterring a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attack against Taiwan. The United States has long carried the burden of building an evolving nuclear and conventional capability to sustain deterrence on a global basis. It is now important for Japan, Australia, Europe, Taiwan, and others — now targets for Russian and Chinese operations in the event of a Taiwan War — to consider how best to contribute new capabilities to strengthen U.S. deterrence of China and Russia. A decision by
A paradise for children? Formosa means beautiful. I have also fallen in love with Taiwan’s stunning beauty just as Portuguese sailors did several centuries ago, but today I want to raise a sensitive question about this beautiful island. Is Taiwan a paradise for children? My name is Badruzzaman, from Bangladesh. I am studying in Taiwan as a doctoral student in molecular medicine, jointly supported by the National Health Research Institutes and National Central University. My wife is a faculty member at a public university in Bangladesh. We have a 23-month-old baby. My wife has been accepted as a doctoral student in National
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) on Monday called on the military to alter insignia containing the outdated Republic of China (ROC) “begonia” map used by some of its branches. The proposal to change the insignia is the latest move by the DPP to “desinicize” Taiwan, after it renamed the nation’s postal service, redesigned the cover of the passport and the imagery on China Airlines aircraft, reduced content about China’s history in national curricula and renamed overseas representative offices. With polls showing that Taiwanese overwhelmingly identify as “Taiwanese” and not “Chinese,” there is nothing wrong with these changes in principle,