Education must put more focus on reading

By Lin Yen-yu 林彥佑





Many people might be unaware that Sunday last week was “Reading for Tomorrow Day” in Taiwan. One of the goals of the day is to promote reading to improve people’s prospects, as reading is the foundation of their lives as they grow up. Over the past decade, educational resources for reading programs, such as for teachers, equipment and budgets, have improved, but problems in reading education persist.

For example, are reading classes in elementary and high schools offered regularly just like major academic subjects that are tested in joint entrance exams, or are such class hours used to prepare students for the tests? Are teachers qualified to teach reading? Are they and students’ parents capable of helping children learn how to read well?

The National Language Contest is to be held later this month. As the annual contest has always been a major event in education circles, why does the Ministry of Education not add a reading category to help local governments and schools promote the skill?

As for reading awards, such as the Reading Pusher and Reading Rock, do they focus only on the surface-level effectiveness of reading behaviors or also on the actual understanding of a text?

Those who study reading behaviors know that 10 years old is considered a turning point in transitioning from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.” The former refers to learning strategies for reading, while the latter refers to acquiring knowledge through reading, which is a precondition for autonomous learning.

During visits to schools, I have found that learning-through-reading resources are often not widely available on campuses.

With the rise of online learning in the past few years, some teachers have pushed for an understanding of the brain as “bi-literate,” meaning that the brain can work digitally and analogically. The concept was developed by Maryanne Wolf, a US expert in literacy development.

The key to the success of reading promotion in Taiwan lies in whether this concept can be grasped by more educators.

Although many schools have “community libraries” on campus, they do not allow members of the community to borrow books. This could be due to strict disease prevention restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic or a shortage of resources at the schools, but it is a disservice to local residents.

Moreover, most libraries — whether in schools, in communities or public ones — fail to acquire new books in a timely manner. Their so-called “new books” are often only available after going through one or two years of administrative procedures, meaning that they are already old by the time they reach the shelves.

Reading should not be restricted to books, but can be extended to newspapers. The world is changing rapidly and newspapers reflect the times and cover diverse topics. The benefits of reading newspapers are no less than those of books.

In terms of reading education, there is a wide range of aspects to pay attention to. My view is based on long-term observation.

Hopefully, the issue can attract greater attention and inspiration.

Lin Yen-yu is an elementary-school teacher in Kaohsiung.

Translated by Eddy Chang