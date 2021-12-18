Clients must have plan to exit coal by the end of 2023, HSBC says

Reuters, LONDON





HSBC, Europe’s leading banker to corporate Asia, on Tuesday laid out its long-awaited policy on financing thermal coal and said it expected all its clients to have a plan in place to exit the fossil fuel by the end of 2023.

Coal is contentious for governments across Asia as they look to move away from the cheap and widely used, but carbon-intensive, energy source to help meet a global commitment to cut emissions in the fight against climate change.

Under its plan, HSBC would cut exposure to thermal coal financing by at least 25 percent by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030, although non-EU or non-Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)-based clients could be funded until a global phase-out by 2040, its sustainability chief said.

However, groups which had campaigned for HSBC to issue an explicit policy on thermal coal said the bank’s plan did not go far enough and still lacked sufficient “urgency.”

Building on an existing pledge not to finance new coal-fired power plants or thermal coal mines, HSBC said its policy would help phase out existing coal use in line with the science of climate change and be reviewed annually.

“We need to tackle some of the hard issues head on. Coal is one of the big issues. It contributes 25 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions,” HSBC chief sustainability officer Celine Herweijer said. “It’s not good enough to have a policy on no new coal. We need to turn our attention to the urgent phase-out of coal alongside the scientific time lines.”

As one of Europe’s largest banks and with exposure to the industry in emerging markets in Asia and elsewhere, HSBC has faced pressure from investors to cut funding to those using coal, the dirtiest of the fossil fuels.

Jeanne Martin, senior campaign manager at ShareAction, a group that aims to improve corporate action on environmental, social and governance issues, said that HSBC had introduced a coal phase-out policy was in itself a victory for shareholder engagement with banks on climate change, but more was needed.

“Whilst an important step forward, the policy lacks the urgency and rigor required to avert the climate crisis,” Martin said.

At the COP26 global climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, last month, governments for the first time acknowledged that fossil fuels were the main driver of climate change, although coal-dependent nations, including India and China, would only agree to “phase down” coal-fired power.

While HSBC, in common with its peers, had previously set out a high-level commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions across its customer base by 2050, environmentalists had criticized the strength and detail of its policies.

That prompted some investors to back a planned vote on the issue at the company’s annual meeting this year, although they withdrew the threat after the company pledged to release details on coal by the end of this year.

In a victory for campaigners, HSBC said its new policy would apply to all parts of its business, including its US$621 billion asset management arm, and cover all aspects of financing, including refinancing and advisory services.

The bank said it would next year announce a science-based target for coal-fired power in line with capping global warming at 1.5°C above preindustrial averages, with progress on cutting thermal coal financing to be published annually.

The bank said it would withdraw services from any client that seeks to expand thermal coal production after Jan. 1, and would no longer finance clients in EU and OECD markets for which thermal coal makes up more than 40 percent of revenue, or 30 percent from 2025, unless the money is explicitly used for clean technology or infrastructure.

While peers including Standard Chartered and NatWest have set tougher targets, HSBC is more exposed to energy clients with a heavy reliance on coal and says it needs to work with them to help them shift to greener energy.

“What will make or break the world’s ability to get to this 1.5°C target is ... [for] the energy transition in Asia to happen at the speed and scale it needs to happen, and we need to be at the heart of influencing that,” HSBC said.

For clients outside the EU and OECD, HSBC said it would evaluate their transition plans before deciding whether to offer finance, acknowledging the infrastructure, policy and resource obstacles many face compared with developed-market peers.

HSBC said it expects clients to publish their own transition plans, although campaigners, including ShareAction, have previously said such language would leave HSBC too much wiggle room.

The “spirit of the policy” would also cover intermediaries and the parent group of any client that falls outside the policy, and HSBC would ask for a commitment that no finance flowed to that entity, Herweijer said.

“We are not expecting every client to have a credible transition plan ... in those cases, we will have to move away from those relationships,” she said.