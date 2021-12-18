EDITORIAL: No more friends without benefits

Nicaragua dealt a blow to Taiwan and the US when it switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, but it also created an opportunity for Taiwan to recalibrate its foreign policy. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government on Thursday declared it was severing relations with Taipei and said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. Ortega in 1985 also cut ties with Taiwan, although his successor, Violeta Barrios Torres de Chamorro, resumed recognition in 1990. The announcement caught Taipei somewhat off-guard, as the government over the past few weeks had seemed more worried about maintaining ties with Honduras. For the US, it