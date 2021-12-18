A paradise for children?
Formosa means beautiful. I have also fallen in love with Taiwan’s stunning beauty just as Portuguese sailors did several centuries ago, but today I want to raise a sensitive question about this beautiful island. Is Taiwan a paradise for children?
My name is Badruzzaman, from Bangladesh. I am studying in Taiwan as a doctoral student in molecular medicine, jointly supported by the National Health Research Institutes and National Central University. My wife is a faculty member at a public university in Bangladesh. We have a 23-month-old baby. My wife has been accepted as a doctoral student in National Tsing Hua University’s Institutes of Molecular Medicine. Her class will begin in February next year.
According to the latest update by the government, students will get entry visas, but it has imposed restrictions on their children. I think this restriction is reasonable for children over a certain age, but what will the government do if they have a baby like us? If both parents live in Taiwan, how can an infant live alone in another country without parents? Would it not be a humanitarian catastrophe for the baby? Unfortunately, many foreigners like me are faced with this problem in Taiwan.
Babies must live with their parents. It is crucial for their mental, social and physical well-being. Not only that, it is their fundamental human right.
For a long time, Taiwan has been praised globally for respecting human rights. Therefore, the government will hopefully address this emergency humanitarian issue as soon as possible.
A.T.M. Badruzzaman
Doctoral student in molecular medicine at the National Institutes of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology
