Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Thursday last week wrote in an article that Taiwan is in an “illiberal democracy.” The term was coined by US journalist Fareed Zakaria to describe countries with leaders who, after being voted into office, start pushing policies that dismantle democracy, for example by amending the constitution to eliminate term limits, illegally undermining people’s freedom and clamping down on political opponents. The concept is also called “electoral autocracy.”
In his article, Ma seemed to lay all the blame on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
However, in a modern government, presidents do not take care of all problems single-handedly, as there is administrative division and specialization of labor.
As a former president, this should not be new to Ma. If he wants Tsai to take full responsibility for everything, should he in turn not be held accountable for corruption scandals involving former Executive Yuan secretary-general Lin Yi-shih (林益世) and former Taipei City councilor Lai Su-ju (賴素如)?
Ma’s article misled the public, whether on purpose or not.
For example, he used the shutdown of CTi News to portray Tsai as an opponent of press freedom.
However, why did he not mention that the National Communications Commission in 2010 revoked ERA Channel’s license while he was in office? What does Ma have to say about that?
Ma even pinned the blame on Tsai’s alleged “cyberarmies” for the suicide of Su Chii-cherng (蘇啟誠), a former director-general of the Osaka branch of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Japan, after Su was blamed for thousands of passengers stranded at Kansai International Airport when Typhoon Jebi hit Japan in 2018.
However, a special feature by Japanese public broadcaster NHK said that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had been spreading fake news about the issue. Radio talk show host Huang Wei-han (黃暐瀚) also said that he had “been quick to comment” and apologized on Facebook.
Why is Ma still pointing the finger at Tsai?
In Ma’s fantasy land, he seems to regard Tsai as Lady Macbeth.
Nevertheless, the international community has been thinking highly of Taiwan since Tsai took office in 2016.
In an annual report on global freedom by Freedom House, Taiwan was again rated “free” this year, surpassing the US for the third consecutive time.
The Economist Intelligence Unit also categorized Taiwan as a “full democracy,” ranked first in East Asia.
Despite once opposing the direct election of presidents, Ma accepted being voted into office by the Taiwanese electorate.
Why is he now turning his back on democracy? It is bewildering that while Ma censures Taiwan relentlessly, he has kept his mouth shut on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) abolishment of term limits and authoritiarian leadership.
Is this because Ma is begrudging the international community for showering praise on Tsai and for her representative being invited by Washington to the Summit for Democracy?
Ma should not forget that he was once dubbed “Ma the bumbler” by the Economist.
Liou Je-wei is a graduate student in political science at National Taiwan University.
Translated by Rita Wang
