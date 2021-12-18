Putin-Xi axis heightens challenge

By Andrew Hammond





This month has seen Russian President Vladimir Putin isolated on Ukraine in a series of big summits, but that changed significantly on Wednesday when Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) gave his strong support, entrenching an emerging Moscow-Beijing axis.

Xi’s alliance with Putin has been one of the key factors emboldening Russian foreign policy in the past few years, which has significant implications not just for geopolitics, but also the global economy.

With the two leaders potentially in office until well into the 2030s, they might well be seen by future historians as the two dominant figures in international relations in the first three to four decades of the 21st century.

The warmth of bilateral ties is driven by the apparent personal camaraderie between the two, with Putin — who refused to travel to recent G20 or COP26 summits — on Wednesday highlighting his delight at attending the Beijing Winter Olympics early next year, when much of the West is holding a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s human rights record.

Xi welcomed Putin’s support, saying that “both sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation on international affairs to make louder voices on global governance.”

On Ukraine, Xi left no doubt where he stands when he asserted that he “understands Russia’s concerns to work out security guarantees” given NATO’s perceived encroachment on Moscow’s neighbor.

He added that “both China and Russia need to carry out more joint actions to more effectively safeguard our security and interests” against Western powers, and expressed his appreciation that Putin “strongly supported Beijing’s efforts to protect key national interests and firmly opposed attempts to drive a wedge between our countries.”

While the standoff on the Ukraine border might potentially die down again next year — as happened in the spring when Russian troops last mobilized there in their tens of thousands — that is by no means guaranteed. Putin’s mission since assuming power almost a quarter century ago has been trying to restore Russia’s geopolitical prominence through international gambits such as the annexation of Crimea and intervention in Syria

Yet another continent Putin is targeting is Africa, seeking to restore Moscow’s influence in the region after it faded in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union. Putin is keen to entrench Russia’s economic and political foothold in the continent, and bilateral trade with Africa has risen significantly in the past decade.

While Putin’s foreign policy escapades have — so far at least — generally played well domestically, they have resulted in much frostier relations with the West. A key question in coming years is how the relationship, specifically with Washington, will fare under US President Joe Biden, who will remain in office until at least early 2025, but might not choose to seek re-election in his 80s.

As last week’s Biden-Putin summit highlighted, the most likely outcome is continuing frosty ties, and Putin, 69, might already be thinking ahead to the next US president, hoping for another maverick figure more congenial to his interests, potentially even Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, again.

The Russian leader knows that he could yet see out several more US presidents if he wins two more terms in office, by which time he would even surpass Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s time at the helm.

Yet, while Putin appears to be firmly entrenched, if not impregnable, numerous challenges persist. The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a major challenge, including after a massive wave of infections in the past few weeks.

This underlines that he is far from certain to serve until 2036, especially if his political luck goes south, fueled by potential foreign policy misadventure or domestic economic travails.

To keep his hold on power, it seems likely that Putin would continue to rely on the playbook that has served him well so far: forging a sense of post-Cold War patriotism of which the current buildup near Ukraine might only be the latest example.

This could have profound implications, especially given his growing closeness to Xi, who is another potential “president for life.” The closeness of their relationship is one key reason that the frost appears unlikely to thaw in Russia’s relations with the West.

In this context, Putin is increasingly asserting Russian power in other areas of the globe, from the Asia-Pacific region to Africa and the Americas, doubling down support for long-standing allies who are Western foes, including Venezuela, Syria, North Korea and Iran.

The implications of Putin’s long period in office therefore go well beyond the Russian domestic political landscape and the near abroad of Ukraine. The key foreign legacy of his presidency is likely to be the significantly closer relationship with Beijing, which poses a much broader, potentially defining challenge for the West in the next two decades.

Andrew Hammond is an associate at the London School of Economics and Political Sciences’ foreign policy think tank LSE IDEAS.