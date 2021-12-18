A petition urging that transportation officials hold weekly briefings on traffic accidents has passed the threshold on the Policy Network Participation Platform and thus requires a response from the government.
The high number of incidents, which has been a serious issue for decades, has spurred the government to pass legislation to tackle distracted driving and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, without leading to much improvement. From January to July, more than 1,700 people died on the nation’s roads.
Weekly briefings are unlikely to make a difference. Such a measure would merely pay lip service to the issue, without getting to the root of the problem: a culture of poor driving, a failure to take DUI incidents seriously and a lack of resolve in tackling traffic rule breaches.
The problem starts with training that fails to foster safe driving.
In a Taipei Times feature titled “How getting a driver’s license in Taiwan drove me mad” (Dec. 11, page 13), staff reporter Noah Buchan described being pushed through a factory-like driving course with 50 other students led by an “instructor” who did not even ride in the vehicle with him during practice and instead sat at the side of the track smoking.
Driving courses in Taiwan are designed to help students pass the test, rather than teaching them how to drive properly, which was confirmed by comments to the article on Facebook by Taipei-based German reporter Klaus Bardenhagen.
“Well that is very true and brutal — I signed up for a cram school many years ago to ‘pass the test,’” one comment said, adding that the user did not “learn how to drive safely until I got my license.”
“Bloody true. I found myself [failing at] reverse parking and surprisingly discovered the examiner from DMV [the authority issuing driving licenses] was so into chatting with my coach, not even paying any attention to me,” another said.
Compare this with countries such as Canada or the US, where high-school students can start taking driver safety lessons and private driving courses put heavy emphasis on regularly checking mirrors, properly signaling when turning and changing lanes, and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.
Riding in a taxi in Taiwan confirms that unsafe driving is the norm, rather than the exception. Drivers turn and change lanes without signaling — or only at the very last second — and take sharp turns in front of pedestrians and oncoming traffic, rather than properly yielding.
Drivers in Taiwan can hardly be blamed for these behaviors, as they are never taught properly, nor is there proper traffic enforcement to deter them from driving like this. Taiwan’s approach to traffic enforcement is relying on closed-circuit television cameras to catch speedsters and on members of the public who submit dashcam videos of incidents in exchange for a percentage of the fines. This system does little more than encourage people to remember camera locations and file reports motivated by profit or in retaliation.
The petition might result in the Ministry of Transportation and Communications having to hold briefings, but that would do nothing to change driving habits. The government must seek to reform driver training and create a traffic police division tasked with pulling over drivers for even minor infractions. This might create a public backlash in the short term, but in the long term it would produce better, more attentive drivers.
