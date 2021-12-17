Pursuing net-zero carbon emissions has become a global trend, and the EU is planning to impose carbon tariffs and stricter environmental requirements on international supply chains. Corporations are therefore seeking ways to obtain energy from low-carbon or even carbon-free power generation.
In addition to focusing on renewable energy, they should also improve energy efficiency to achieve that goal. This would not only reduce costs, it would also create significant business opportunities — for example, in the energy-saving technology services industry.
Energy service companies (ESCO) provide technology solutions and consulting to help users change energy consumption habits, leading to a win-win situation for all — the clients reduce their costs, the ESCOs thrive, and environmental pollution decreases.
Large ESCOs, emerging first in the US, have been a part of the energy supply landscape, handling power plants’ energy trading and maintenance.
Japanese ESCOs integrate the services of large industrial groups, including construction, air-conditioning systems and heavy industry.
Taiwanese ESCOs focus more on end users, and assist the public and private sectors in improving energy efficiency.
They have expanded their services from non-manufacturing sectors, such as the government, schools, businesses and hospitals, to more energy-intensive industries, such as electronics, textiles, and the petrochemical and steel industries.
Taiwan Association of Energy Service Companies data show that the energy services industry grows on average 11.6 percent per year.
Last year, the industry’s output value exceeded NT$20 billion (US$718.98 million), attracting investment from 320 companies.
Companies whose energy-saving performance improves due to working with an ESCO can become more profitable, but the process also contributes to carbon reduction.
For example, a hospital in Taipei consumed 40 percent less electricity in one year, which meant a NT$5 million lower electricity bill and 936 fewer tonnes of carbon emissions.
By improving air compressors, the hospital cut electricity use by 26 percent, which resulted in a NT$1.7 million reduction in electricity costs and a 320 tonne decline in carbon emissions.
A major textile factory also reduced electricity consumption by 28 percent, a NT$42.2 million savings and a 468 tonne reduction in carbon emissions.
Last year, the nation had 399 cases similar to those of the hospital and the factory, saving the equivalent of 35,800 kiloliters of energy and creating an output value of NT$6.26 billion.
This not only reduced production costs, but also cut carbon emissions equivalent to 255 times the absorption capacity of Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園).
ESCOs help corporations improve energy efficiency. They do not blindly apply the same solution to different cases, but provide a comprehensive diagnosis to maximize the benefits based on each client’s needs, helping them to save significantly on electricity bills without affecting production capacity, and creating a cleaner production environment.
Many solutions developed by Taiwanese ESCOs have the potential to be exported. Energy savings is an industry with great potential and presents business opportunities that the nation should grasp.
Yang Chen-kuang is honorary chairman of the Taiwan Association of Energy Service Companies.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
