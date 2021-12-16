EDITORIAL: Referendums not a political package

Millions of Taiwanese are to vote in four referendums on Saturday, with many having to travel to the cities and towns of their registered address to do so.

However, there are concerns that the referendum questions might not reflect public concern. To what extent are they the result of political manipulation?

If the vote on Saturday is the result of a political agenda, that would be a failure of the legislative process.

Two of the referendums — on imports of pork containing traces of ractopamine and holding major elections and referendums together — were initiated by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

A third, on restarting construction at the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮), was proposed by Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修), a nuclear power advocate closely associated with the KMT.

The fourth — the only one not initiated by or closely linked to the KMT — was brought by environmentalist Pan Chong-cheng (潘忠政).

The KMT is pushing for “yes” votes on all four, a move widely seen to be an attempt to throw the government’s national policy into disarray before the 2024 presidential elections. It is this “four yes votes” package that is an indicator of the KMT’s political manipulation of the referendum mechanism.

The government regards lifting the ban on pork imports containing ractopamine as crucial for Taiwan’s acceptance into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and a bilateral trade deal with the US, which would allow a reduction of reliance on the Chinese market. This has led to accusations that the government is putting economics and trade before public health.

However, this accusation only holds water if the health concerns about ractopamine are valid.

The issue is hugely complicated and nuanced, and has been raging since Taiwan joined the WTO in 2002. The government might have good reason to believe that there are no health concerns, but it has to acknowledge that it remains a major concern for many Taiwanese, and that it failed to win that argument before it lifted the ban.

Now, Taiwanese are being asked to vote either a blanket “yes” or “no” in a referendum.

The question of whether to hold referendums with major elections will be on the minds of those having to travel long distances to vote on Saturday.

People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜), who is affiliated with the pan-blue camp, has said that the nuclear plant question should be separated from politics and ideological stance, due to the many engineering setbacks that have plagued construction at the site.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) of the KMT has refused to advocate either way for the four referendums, saying that Taiwanese should base their decision on reason, logic and science, not political affiliation.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and KMT legislators such as Alex Fai (費鴻泰) and Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) are dissatisfied with Hou’s position, wanting him to be more in line with his party.

Soong and Hou’s positions are the only defensible ones on this point.

If people suspect that the referendums are pure political manipulation, there is an argument for voting against all four. If they have their own reasons for voting a certain way, then they have their democratic voice, but to vote for all four as a package, simply because the KMT wants people to, is to be manipulated to satisfy the party’s ends.

On Saturday, Taiwanese must vote according to what they believe and divorce their decisionmaking from the political parties that seek to manipulate them.

There is no merit for turning the vote on such disparate issues into a political package deal.