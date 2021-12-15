The world’s relentless demand for chips turns deadly in Malaysia

Hani Bin Sha’ari spent more than two decades rising through the ranks at STMicroelectronics NV’s facility in Malaysia. He prided himself on working hard to provide for his wife and four children. So when the chip plant remained open through a spike in COVID-19 infections this year, he kept doing his job. Then one July morning, the 43-year-old woke up with a fever. His wife Nancy took him to a local clinic, requesting a COVID-19 test because of infections at the plant. The results came back positive. Hani was soon quarantined in a hospital. He lost so much weight that he

By Yoolim Lee and Yantoultra Ngui