The KMT’s spiraling public image

By Fan Shih-ping 范世平





The Chinese-language news Web site Formosa last month published a poll showing that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had an approval rating of 48.9 percent, an increase of 4.1 percent over a previous survey, while its disapproval rating was 42.2 percent, a decrease of 3.1 percent.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had an approval rating of just 27.8 percent, down 3.9 percent, while its disapproval rating was 59.1 percent, a 3.5 percent increase.

Basically, the DPP has a far higher approval rating than the KMT, by a margin of 21.1 percent, while its disapproval rating was 16.9 percentage points lower than that of the KMT. The DPP’s approval rating beats its own disapproval rating by 6.7 percent, whereas the KMT’s disapproval rating exceeds its approval rating by 31.3 percent.

From the poll, it is clear that the DPP’s approval rating is on the rise and its disapproval rating is in decline, while the KMT’s are the opposite. The changes were more than 3 percent, which surpasses the margin of error.

Notably, the KMT’s disapproval rating is twice its approval rating, which seems to indicate that whatever it does elicits a negative impression from the public.

Even if the KMT did something right, it would not get the recognition it deserves, thereby creating a vicious cycle of “the more you do, the more wrong you are.”

For this reason, the KMT adopt a passive attitude of “doing nothing,” where it would, in due course, struggle to stay relevant in politics.

The reason the KMT is in such political turmoil, of course, has everything to do with its series of “wolf warrior” actions. From throwing pig organs in the Legislative Yuan in opposition of the importation of US pork with ractopamine residue, occupying the Legislative Yuan, paralyzing legislative proceedings, excoriating the government over a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, and rigorously questioning Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung’s (陳時中) epidemic control measures, to pushing for Saturday’s four referendum questions and recalling Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), the KMT has staged a series of retributive acts in response to its long-simmering frustration over the recall of former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and the political Waterloo that was last year’s general elections.

Such flagrant moves might be a hit with the “Han fans” and “deep blue” voters, but they have put off the party’s “light blue” supporters, who are now turning toward the Taiwan People’s Party, while independent voters steer clear of the KMT.

In the face of people’s strong aversion to it, the KMT has opted to dig its heels in. Under the leadership of Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), the agenda of the “blue fighters” has become the mainstream of the party; even former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) have fallen in line.

Combined with the outcome of the KMT’s chairmanship election — in which the mediocre KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) beat out the pro-unification candidate, Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), to oust then-party chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) — along with the party’s less than flattering image and that senior KMT figures are each vying to run in the 2024 presidential election, it is no wonder that people’s opinions of the KMT have nosedived.

Meanwhile, the Formosa poll shows that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) trust rating has risen 1.4 percent to 54.7 percent, while the approval rating of her administration was up 1.8 percent to 55.5 percent.

Tsai enjoys a high support rating of 69.5 percent in the 20 to 29 age group, 52.7 percent in the 30 to 39 group and 52.2 percent among people aged 40 to 49.

It is unlikely that those in the youngest category would change their political affiliation when they reach middle age, meaning that in the coming 50 years, the DPP would likely have a secure positive image among voters. Lacking the support of young people in the party, and with older stalwart supporters dying off, the KMT’s political influence is rapidly diminishing.

The election to fill Chen Po-wei’s seat in Taichung’s second electoral district has unsurprisingly garnered national attention, as it is the only election campaign at the moment. With the election in the spotlight, the DPP has put forward former legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) of Chung Shan Medical University Hospital. Why then did the KMT not also put forward a fresh and clean doctoral candidate like Lin, or, even better, somebody who already has a doctorate?

This should not prove difficult for the KMT, but it instead put forward Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恆), someone whose family allegedly has ties with gangsters, enjoys a monopoly of the monetary assets of Taichung’s Jenn Lann Temple and has been involved in the illegal gravel business.

His “thrice married and twice divorced” relationship with one woman has people wondering if their separations are just ploys to transfer family assets. Yen owns massive tracts of land, a private guest house, is involved in the gaming industry and has never done a hard day’s work in his life. Did the KMT really think young voters would relate to a trust-fund baby?

Further, Chu proposed “the same boat project” to give “amnesty” to KMT members who were expelled for contravening the party’s discipline rules. If the KMT was not going to enforce its own party regulations, there is no reason to have a Central Evaluation and Disciplinary Committee, is there?

How is the reinstatement of former Hualien County commissioner Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) going to help the KMT? Fu was sentenced to jail for stock manipulation and has a virtual monopoly over the political and business circles in Hualien. Did the KMT expect young voters to rally for the “King of Hualien”?

If Chu thought he could win the hearts of young people by wearing T-shirts or fitted suits, he is gravely mistaken, and this is not to mention that the KMT has never clarified its foreign policies regarding China. It has stayed silent in the face of Beijing’s autocracy and oppression. When it comes to young voters’ aversion to the KMT, these are just the tip of the iceberg.

Fan Shih-ping is a professor at National Taiwan Normal University’s Department of East Asian Studies.

Translated by Rita Wang