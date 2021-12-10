A source within the military yesterday revealed that a secretive extended-range version of the domestically developed Tien Kung III ground-based missile defense system has entered mass production, following approval from the Ministry of National Defense and testing by the military. Some aspects of the system’s capabilities are said to exceed the US-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile batteries currently being used by the military.
This is excellent news, given the heightened threat to Taiwan posed by an increasingly jingoistic China. The military believes that the Tien Kung III is capable of countering the missile threat posed by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force and said it would become the mainstay of the air force’s ground-based defense.
Nevertheless, questions remain whether new missiles and other much-needed equipment, such as indigenous submarines, would enter into service in sufficient numbers before it is too late.
US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner told a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday: ”Without question, bolstering Taiwan’s self-defenses is an urgent task and an essential feature of deterrence.”
When asked by a lawmaker what he viewed as the greatest risk to Taiwan, Ratner replied: “The China challenge is a today problem, a tomorrow problem, a 2027 problem, a 2030 problem, a 2040 problem and beyond. I don’t think there is a date we ought to pick on the calendar, and we ought to make sure that we’re sustaining deterrence from today.”
Ratner appeared to be signaling that Taiwan might not have five years to bolster its defenses — the timeline that planners in Taiwan and the US are currently using.
Analysis of the military threat to Taiwan usually focuses on the Chinese side. For instance, Taiwan focuses on the capability gaps within the PLA — insufficient amphibious vehicle docks, troop transport ships and helicopter lift, for example — that need to be plugged so that Beijing could be confident of victory.
However, such analysis rarely examines the problem from the other side, as Taiwan and the US are rushing to fill their own capability gaps. Thus, Beijing’s tactical window of opportunity is shrinking, fast. It is reasonable to assume that the PLA would not operate according to Taipei’s or Washington’s equipment acquisition timelines. Why wait for your adversaries to remedy their capability gaps before launching an attack? There is also the hubris factor.
From Beijing’s perspective, China has achieved a recent string of successes that has the US on the run.
Beijing has squelched Hong Kong’s burgeoning democracy movement, gaining full control of the territory several decades ahead of schedule.
Last month, the PLA left US military top brass picking their jaws up off the floor after it tested a new nuclear-capable, low-orbit hypersonic missile, previously thought to be beyond the limits of current technology. Pentagon officials have dubbed it a new “Sputnik moment.”
Then there is the space domain. The PLA appears to have gained an advantage over the US in this area, too — developing anti-satellite capabilities with the potential to disable vital US military satellite systems. Meanwhile, in the maritime environment, the PLA continues to expand its DF-21D “carrier killer” ballistic missile capability, for which the US navy currently lacks an adequate defense, but is rushing to redress.
There is an increasing sense that Taiwan is living on borrowed time. The nation possesses the technological know-how and industrial base to transform itself into a missile-tipped prickly porcupine that could effectively deter China. The government must attack the problem with the same sense of urgency that it has devoted to countering the COVID-19 pandemic and begin churning out missiles “like sausages.” Taiwan might not have five years to get ready.
