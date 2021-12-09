Schools in rural areas need more resources

By Lu Chen-wei 盧宸緯





Late last month, the Cabinet proposed a policy of “Internet access in every classroom; a tablet for every student,” pledging to provide tablet computers to elementary and junior-high students in remote areas.

However, what is absent in schools in remote areas of the nation is more than just hardware: insufficiently qualified teachers, a low teacher retention rate and students’ lack of motivation for learning are core issues that require urgent attention.

US political theorist Iris Young proposed an enabling conception of justice: “Justice should refer not only to distribution, but also to the institutional conditions necessary for the development and exercise of individual capacities and collective communication and cooperation.”

In remote areas, education justice should not only be about resource distribution, but should also encompass reform of the overall educational environment. Thus, educational justice should strive to build institutions that stimulate the potential of students in remote areas, while also boosting their self-confidence, so that they have the ability and opportunity to achieve self-fulfillment.

For a long time, it has been difficult for schools in remote areas to recruit full-time qualified teachers, so the percentage of supply teachers and substitute teachers is relatively high, while the retention rate is relatively low. Teachers in rural areas are often required to teach several subjects concurrently, and cannot teach according to their own expertise, as is usually the case in urban schools.

Furthermore, due to a lack of social resources in remote areas, many households are in an unfavorable situation economically and culturally, which means that parents are often unable to give their children full support, provide them with opportunities to achieve their full potential, or help them explore and develop themselves. This lack of diverse stimuli has led to poor academic performance for students in remote areas, many of whom have little desire to put the time and energy into learning, and show little interest in schooling.

FRUSTRATION

If this situation remains unchanged, even if the government offers free tablets to all students in remote areas, they are still likely to experience frustration in learning, and would still find it difficult to turn their lives around.

“Internet access in every classroom; a tablet for every student” is a one-size-fits-all policy that would not achieve real equality. The government’s thinking on rural education should not be restricted to hardware; instead it should carry out a systemic reform of limiting factors in these areas. The government should think about how it could use positive discrimination to help schools in remote areas employ full-time teachers who are qualified for the job, and increase the retention rate to ensure that rural schools benefit from stable teaching staff.

Officials should be asking themselves: “How can we shift more resources into rural education by harnessing the energy of the public and private sectors? How can we stimulate the learning motivation of students in remote areas? How can we equip them with a drive to explore knowledge and even the world? How can we make them willing to believe and recognize their own talent and have hope for their future?”

By taking such issues into account, the nation can ensure that rural students enjoy real equality of opportunity for their growth and development.

Lu Chen-wei is an associate research fellow at the National Policy Foundation.

Translated by Eddy Chang