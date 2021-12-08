Child subsidies need standardizing

By Tsai Jr-keng 蔡志鏗





Maternity and paternity subsidies provided by the Changhua County Government are the most generous among the local governments. The parents of every child born in the county are entitled to a NT$30,000 (US$1,080) subsidy. In the past six years, the county government has paid out NT$20 billion in maternity and paternity subsidies.

Last year, the county’s birthrate was the highest in the nation.

However, as many as 20 percent of families moved away from Changhua County after pocketing the subsidy, government data showed.

That equates to an outflow of 32,000 people from the county in the past six years.

To be clear: the Changhua County Government should be commended for providing generous subsidies to encourage couples to start a family and attempting to alleviate the problem of Taiwan’s rapidly declining birthrate.

However, despite good intentions, the data showed that a significant number of families are changing their household registration immediately after receiving the subsidy. Clearly, the policy needs to be reassessed and revised.

First, Changhua County is a rural area, which means that the local government’s budget is limited. As such, it is questionable whether Changhua should be trying to outdo other counties by providing the highest subsidy in the nation, a large proportion of which flows out of the county.

This is akin to burning money and ultimately does nothing to stem the county’s population outflow to other areas.

Second, since the Constitution protects the right of Taiwanese to relocate, the Changhua County Government cannot restrict people from moving to another area after receiving their subsidy.

However, it could consider adjusting the criteria required to receive the subsidy.

For example, as the rules stand, to be eligible for the subsidy, at least one parent must have been living in the county for at least one year. The government could require that the one-year requirement be extended to a suitably longer period, or that the NT$30,000 payment be divided over, say, three years.

Aside from preventing families from leaving the county after pocketing the subsidy, the changes could provide a deterrent to “opportunistic parents” who move to the county simply to receive the subsidy. It is only fair that local government subsidies go to residents who have lived in the area for a long time.

The crux of the problem is that social benefits and subsidies vary wildly between each municipal city and county, and this has resulted in the phenomenon of “subsidy tourism,” causing a not insignificant social cost to the nation.

To solve the problem, the Ministry of the Interior must convene a meeting of city mayors and county commissioners. Perhaps it would be impractical to impose a standardized benefit and subsidy system across the nation, but it should be possible to flatten the vast discrepancies that exist in different areas.

The central government must put a stop to the unsustainable situation whereby the county that provides the most generous subsidies also experiences the highest population outflow.

Tsai Jr-keng is a retired elementary-school principal.

Translated by Edward Jones