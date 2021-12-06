Since its inception in 1995, the National Health Insurance (NHI) system has been a major help to everyone in Taiwan. Before it was introduced, being diagnosed with chronic diseases such as uremia, for example, could have led a vulnerable family to financial ruin due to the huge medical bills that its treatment requires.
The implementation of the NHI system was a major step forward for society and a boon for the masses.
Several days ago, a report in the media said that the Ministry of Health and Welfare would raise NHI premiums next year, passing on the cost burden to those seeking treatment.
This is the right course of action. It is consistent with the point of view expressed by NHI officials in the past, and with the direction that National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) has been taking, to reduce the number of unnecessary visits to hospitals and clinics, and referrals for tests that are simply not needed.
However, following through on this idea, some thought should be given to the size of the one-off payments of individual visits. Currently, there is a ceiling of NT$200 for medication, and each visit for rehabilitation treatments is set at NT$50.
The NHIA has some ideas in this regard that it is thinking of pursuing, such as charging NT$200 for repeat prescriptions even for chronic diseases, and a further NT$300 for any related tests that are needed.
In terms of staving off bankruptcy of the NHI fund, this would provide some help, but it will not be enough, and does not align with the core value of the National Health Insurance Act (全民健康保險法).
The solution has always been there, residing in Article 43 of the act, in the graded medical costs system that the government should have implemented more than 20 years ago.
Under such a system, the flat-rate burden would be replaced with a graded percentage-based system of self-made payments. It is the right way to implement a fair and just system, and would avoid the concerns of people who do not personally use the health service that they are paying insurance premiums for a service they do not benefit from.
This system would only work if it does not leave the disadvantaged, the disabled and the elderly out in the cold, and includes different rules for those who are unable to pay.
There are certain things that can be done to help these groups. The administration could, for example, set lower rates or provide other social assistance for those in need.
In addition, there could be a special fund, paid for from fines levied against hospitals that contravene regulations, which could be used to fund financial assistance for these groups.
The system might even encourage the offending hospitals to clean up their act, and by not adding to the burden on the government and the taxpayer, the NHI system would be closer to the ideal of being more fair and just.
Hsieh Wu-chi is chief supervisor of the Taiwan College of Healthcare Executives.
Translated by Paul Cooper
Russian President Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. However, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine. Those close to the Kremlin said that the Russian president does not want to start another war in Ukraine. Still, he must show he is ready to fight if necessary in order to stop what he sees as an existential security threat: the creeping expansion of the NATO in a country that for centuries had been part of Russia. After years of disillusionment
The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) sixth plenary session has ended and from all appearances, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has set the stage to rule for the rest of his life. Some might be tempted to declare that this calls for Xi to do a victory lap, but all is not well on the other side of the Taiwan Strait. To parody a line from Ya Got Trouble, a song from Broadway musical The Music Man: “There’s trouble in River City, (aka, Beijing). Trouble with a capital T, which rhymes with C for CCP.” Why? Taking control of a nation is always much
When analyzing Taiwan-China tensions, most people assume that the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) consists of rational actors. Embedded within this belief are three further suppositions: First, Beijing would only launch an attack on Taiwan if it were in China’s national interest; second, it would only attack if the odds were overwhelmingly in its favor; and third, Chinese decisionmakers interpret information objectively and through the same lens as other actors. These assumptions have underpinned recent analyses — including by Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) — concluding that there is no
Frequent incidents of violence in society, such as a near-fatal assault with baseball bats in Taichung and a deadly shooting in New Taipei City, are making people anxious. Media commentators blame police chiefs and mayors, calling for their resignations. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said she would review the situation and take firmer action, such as the Cabinet calling a conference on law and order, and proposing countermeasures, while former New Power Party legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) has urged the government to declare “war” on gangsters, and not just as a slogan. When thugs get into brawls and beat up or even kill