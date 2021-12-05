Allegations that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was abused by her boyfriend have exposed the need to improve social support systems for victims of violence, as well as the danger of worshiping someone’s online image.
The Chinese-language magazine Mirror Media on Tuesday last week published a series of reports, citing a friend of Kao’s saying she was beaten and detained by her boyfriend, Raphael Lin (林秉樞), in a hotel room for two days two weeks ago. Lin was allegedly jealous about messages from a former boyfriend that Kao had kept on her phone, and he allegedly threatened to use intimate photos so that she would not break up with him.
At a news conference at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday, Kao said: “Sorry for making so many people worried about me.” She said that she felt “ashamed” and “stupid” for enduring such abuse, as she had tried to be a positive person in public, adding that she hopes that by revealing the abuse, she can be the last victim of his alleged violence.
While Kao as a politician is familiar with cameras and reporters, it is cruel that she, as a reported victim of violence, must publicly explain and apologize for her suffering. More investigation is needed to learn the truth, but social responses to the matter are worth contemplation.
The episode is astounding not only because Kao appears to be a smart and articulate politician who likes to amuse people with song and humor, but also because she appeared on political TV shows one week after the alleged abuse.
Over the past few days, other guests on talk shows have been discussing why Kao might have been the only one on the shows wearing a mask and why some bruises could be faintly seen around her neck.
What is most appalling is that several people might have perceived something unusual about her, but few bothered to ask if she was okay.
The reports about Kao have prompted reviews of the Domestic Violence Prevention Act (家庭暴力防治法), which also covers unmarried couples, and discussions about a new bill against the distribution of “revenge” pornography. However, legal protection is always too late for a victim, and not comparable with receiving immediate attention from acquaintances.
The incident is not merely about a couple’s relationship going sour. Lin was studying in a doctoral program at National Chengchi University’s Department of Political Science. He has written many commentaries for online media and reportedly approached DPP politicians and celebrities by making small donations or sharing his political views on social media.
The Presidential Office had reportedly noticed Lin one or two years ago when he boasted about connections to high-ranking security officials. The office is said to have warned officials not to trust Lin, local media reported. The Presidential Office denied the reports, but it is curious why no one warned Kao about Lin if he had approached many politicians.
Radio show host Tsai Shih-ping (蔡詩萍) said he had interviewed Lin on his show in 2019, as he was insightful about some issues, and that they often met at bookstores. Tsai said that Lin had called him for help prior to his detention, but he had refused to offer assistance.
This era is dominated by social media and images, where truth and authenticity are often elusive. It is difficult to identify criminals before they commit crimes, but spending more time observing a person’s interactions in the real world, rather than worshipping their online image, could be helpful in avoiding unwanted dangers.
