China being squeezed by Taiwan’s recognition

By James Wang 王景弘





The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) openly expresses its intention to annex Taiwan, by fair means or foul. Beijing’s preferred method is infiltration and subversion, but if this strategy fails, it is prepared to resort to the military option, which would lead to a catastrophe in the Taiwan Strait.

In an invasion scenario, Beijing would have to factor in the potential of US involvement, which could entail a heavy price.

However, some Chinese strategists boast that its military possesses the ability to deny the US access to the Taiwan Strait, and have concluded that Washington would be unable to intervene.

Whether the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) really would be able to prevent the US military from intervening could only be proved were Beijing to cross the Rubicon and launch an invasion.

Washington has been working on its own “counter-denial” strategy that seeks to form an alliance of democratic nations to deny China the ability to realize its hegemonic designs. There are clear signs that Washington’s efforts are beginning to bear fruit.

During the Mao Zedong (毛澤東) era, CCP politicians would butter up people in the West, using what the party called “old friends” to woo prominent individuals such as US journalist Edgar Snow and former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has slavishly imitated this tactic in dealing with US President Joe Biden, but did not bargain that Biden would respectfully thank Beijing’s “old friends” for their advice and then convene a Summit for Democracy. The virtual summit is to take place next week, and Washington has extended an invitation to Taiwan; China did not receive an invite. This demonstrates a new era of systemic competition between the US and China.

It is the first time that Taiwan has been invited to an international meeting as an independent sovereign nation since the Republic of China lost its seat at the UN Security Council in 1971.

After the summit was announced, Beijing stamped its foot in a fit of pique. Alas, that China does not fulfil the conditions needed to be called a democracy means it cannot have a seat at the powwow.

Moreover, Chinese attendance would run counter to promises that the US has made to Japan to support Tokyo’s push back against Beijing’s pursuit of regional hegemony, promotion of authoritarianism and hijacking of international organizations.

Washington’s summit under the banner of democracy shows its resolve to muster nations against China’s communist and autocratic system. Its recognition of Taiwan as a member of the democratic “club,” its pledge to help Taiwan defend itself, and collaboration with Asian and European allies to hold military exercises in the Western Pacific are geared to thwart Beijing’s hegemonic ambitions and prevent an invasion of Taiwan.

The gradual recognition of Taiwan’s de facto independence and the threat posed by China has motivated European and Asian democracies to adopt a robust stance, and provided Taiwan with increased protection.

Xi’s “wolf warrior” diplomats are a busted flush, and Beijing is now rushing to insist that “China does not seek hegemony.”

Meanwhile, China faces the looming crises of endemic political corruption and the bursting of its economic bubble.

In a speech last month, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that he is confident his compnay would outlive the CCP. He is not wrong.

Democratic nations have woken up to the threat posed by China and are uniting to counter its expansionism. The main security threat for Taiwan is infiltration and the subversion of its democratic system. Taiwanese must wake up, too, and unmask the CCP agents and fifth columnists in their midst.

James Wang is a media commentator.

Translated by Edward Jones