The nation’s first geothermal power plant started operations in 1981, but was shut down in November 1993 due to geothermal well scaling and pipeline corrosion.
The new Cingshuei Geothermal Power Plant in Yilan County, which was commissioned on Tuesday last week, was built in line with the Act for Promotion of Private Participation in Infrastructure Projects (促進民間參與公共建設法). With a base-load capacity of 4.2megawatts (MW), the plant is set to provide 25 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity per year, sufficient to supply 10,000 households. This is a milestone in the nation’s energy transition.
Among renewable energy sources, geothermal power has the highest development potential, with a power generation rate of 74.5 percent, or even as high as more than 90 percent, if the plant is equipped with the latest technology. Geothermal power’s unique base-load power generation capacity is almost the same as that of conventional power plants.
Theoretically, and calculated on the basis of research data, total thermal energy above mean surface temperature to a depth of 10km is 1.3x1,027, which can fulfill global energy demand for 2.17 million years. A conservative estimate based on the extraction technology shows that the potential of geothermal power generation (assuming a capacity utilization rate of 70 percent) can reach 1,200 gigawatts (GW).
Geothermal systems can be divided into two categories — conventional and deep geothermal — based on extraction type. Conventional geothermal power generation has been in use about 100 years, and is hence a more mature technology. Compared with conventional geothermal energy, deep geothermal energy extraction, which involves creating artificial fissures in rock formations and injecting fluids to extract their thermal energy, has more potential.
Taiwan is in the Circum-Pacific Belt, also known as the “Ring of Fire,” that has frequent volcanic activity and tectonic shifts. It has an estimated conventional geothermal power generation potential of 989MW, and deep geothermal power generation potential of about 31.8GW. If the nation can harness this, it would not only reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, but also help make energy development and application more diverse and autonomous.
In terms of technology, the US, the EU and Australia are committed to the research and development of novel forms of exploration, drilling and geothermal reservoir technologies, aiming to reduce plant construction costs, and increase power generation efficiency and service life.
Academics and industry experts believe that Taiwan can introduce foreign experience and technology where appropriate to shorten the learning curve, and then based on the characteristics of Taiwan’s resources, to carry out the following tasks:
First, establishing a national database for geothermal exploration as references for site selection for geothermal extraction.
Second, introducing deep drilling technology and high-pressure hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance geothermal well productivity and reduce costs.
Third, researching and developing the application of technology to geothermal reservoirs according to their characteristics to reduce maintenance costs.
Fourth, researching and developing scale inhibitors that do not influence water quality to improve the durability of the heat flow system.
Fifth, using the operation and development of conventional geothermal power plants to enhance the confidence of local technology and industry, and move toward the goal of deep geothermal power generation.
Lu Shyi-min is a former researcher at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s Green Energy and Environment Laboratories.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
Russian President Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. However, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine. Those close to the Kremlin said that the Russian president does not want to start another war in Ukraine. Still, he must show he is ready to fight if necessary in order to stop what he sees as an existential security threat: the creeping expansion of the NATO in a country that for centuries had been part of Russia. After years of disillusionment
The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) sixth plenary session has ended and from all appearances, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has set the stage to rule for the rest of his life. Some might be tempted to declare that this calls for Xi to do a victory lap, but all is not well on the other side of the Taiwan Strait. To parody a line from Ya Got Trouble, a song from Broadway musical The Music Man: “There’s trouble in River City, (aka, Beijing). Trouble with a capital T, which rhymes with C for CCP.” Why? Taking control of a nation is always much
At a time when China continues its assertive policy toward its neighboring countries, the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bhutan last month to resolve a longstanding border dispute. However, this is not the first time China and Bhutan have taken such efforts on this issue. Over the years, China has expanded its claim over territory in Bhutan. China claims over 764km2 of Bhutan’s territory, which includes Doklam, Sinchulung, Dramana and Shakhatoe in the northwestern region and the Pasamlung and Jakarlung Valleys in the central part of Bhutan. Although the two sides held
Among the voices expressing concern for Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai (彭帥) over the past two weeks, one was barely audible — that of her long-time former doubles partner Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇). Following their defeat in the WTA Finals championship match in Mexico on Nov. 18, Taiwan’s Hsieh and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens fielded questions via a Zoom call. Chinese state media had just released an incredibly suspicious e-mail, purportedly from Peng, and Canadian tennis Web site Open Court broached the issue. With the entire tennis world chiming in, seeking Hsieh’s opinion seemed obvious. However, the Web site’s reporter prefaced her question