The ubiquity and range of services provided by convenience stores in Taiwan is often praised by foreign visitors.
However, an assault against a convenience store clerk in Pingtung County in September, during which the assailant allegedly attempted to gouge out the clerk’s eyes, and a fatal stabbing of another clerk at a 7-Eleven in Taoyuan last month, have shocked the public — and are not isolated incidents.
The government must step in to prevent such cases, as well as frequent nighttime armed robberies and drunken daytime incidents at convenience stores, from occurring.
A large mirror could be installed behind the cash register, in part or fully replacing the cigarette display area, so that a potential assailant sees their own reflection, which would raise their self-awareness and trigger a warning response.
Closed-circuit television cameras are insufficient. Convenience store clerks could be equipped with pepper spray and other low-level defensive tools, which could perhaps be voice activated or triggered by a sensor to automatically target threatening individuals. This would give clerks time to defend themselves.
The operators of franchise convenience stores should provide extra training to employees who have contact with customers and teach them how to better deal with emergencies, including how to defuse a situation by staying calm and avoiding words that might provoke an attack.
The training should also teach clerks to remain alert for violent behavior, including risk management and distinguishing between threatening and nonthreatening people, as is part of management science.
Convenience store clerks tend to be young; consequently their turnover rate is rather high. Nevertheless, the enhanced training would benefit their personal development and build a solid foundation for their careers.
At least one convenience store franchise has thus far announced that clerks would no longer issue compulsory reminders to customers to wear a mask after entering the store.
However, this alone will not solve the problem, as incidents relating to mask wearing are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to violent acts.
Violence against convenience store clerks, who are assisting the government in implementing a public health policy, is unacceptable and brings shame on the nation.
Fang Fu-chuan is an international trader.
Translated by Edward Jones
Russian President Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. However, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine. Those close to the Kremlin said that the Russian president does not want to start another war in Ukraine. Still, he must show he is ready to fight if necessary in order to stop what he sees as an existential security threat: the creeping expansion of the NATO in a country that for centuries had been part of Russia. After years of disillusionment
The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) sixth plenary session has ended and from all appearances, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has set the stage to rule for the rest of his life. Some might be tempted to declare that this calls for Xi to do a victory lap, but all is not well on the other side of the Taiwan Strait. To parody a line from Ya Got Trouble, a song from Broadway musical The Music Man: “There’s trouble in River City, (aka, Beijing). Trouble with a capital T, which rhymes with C for CCP.” Why? Taking control of a nation is always much
At a time when China continues its assertive policy toward its neighboring countries, the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bhutan last month to resolve a longstanding border dispute. However, this is not the first time China and Bhutan have taken such efforts on this issue. Over the years, China has expanded its claim over territory in Bhutan. China claims over 764km2 of Bhutan’s territory, which includes Doklam, Sinchulung, Dramana and Shakhatoe in the northwestern region and the Pasamlung and Jakarlung Valleys in the central part of Bhutan. Although the two sides held
Among the voices expressing concern for Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai (彭帥) over the past two weeks, one was barely audible — that of her long-time former doubles partner Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇). Following their defeat in the WTA Finals championship match in Mexico on Nov. 18, Taiwan’s Hsieh and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens fielded questions via a Zoom call. Chinese state media had just released an incredibly suspicious e-mail, purportedly from Peng, and Canadian tennis Web site Open Court broached the issue. With the entire tennis world chiming in, seeking Hsieh’s opinion seemed obvious. However, the Web site’s reporter prefaced her question