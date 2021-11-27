The fines levied against Far Eastern Group in China continue, with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office saying that the total has reached NT$2 billion (US$71.85 million).
There are two officially sanctioned reasons coming out of Beijing to explain the fines. The first is that the group contravened environmental and fire safety laws. The second is that Taiwanese independence supporters operating in China are guilty of “biting the hand that feeds them.”
Clearly, this is no longer simply a question of how the company has been operating. Beijing is telling Taiwanese firms in China that it is no longer willing to accommodate political transgressions.
With such a presumptuous attack — untethered from a rules-based market — on Taiwanese companies investing in China, political parties in Taiwan should stand as one in the face of this affront from a foreign government.
Unfortunately, in even this most fundamental of tests, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) has been found wanting.
Chu’s “no comment” is more fitting for someone with no skin in the game. His “hope” that companies abide by local laws and regulations is blind to the objective truth of what has happened, and places expectations on Taiwanese companies operating in China far higher than those he places on the Chinese government itself.
His behavior is akin to hitting wayward children for the sake of appeasing unimpressed onlookers.
His stance betrays a lack of courage, political commitment, economic plan, trade policy and cross-strait strategy, not to mention a lack of an ethical command.
China has already said that the Far Eastern case is just an appetizer, so if the KMT cannot get a grip on its chairman, its central command might as well call it a day.
After all, China is now using information about political contributions that are perfectly legal and transparent in Taiwan to settle scores with businesses investing there.
There are few political candidates or parties in Taiwan that are not beneficiaries of political donations. Is the KMT really willing to countenance the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) attempt to exploit Taiwan’s democratic and open system, and lecture Taiwanese enterprises and donors over how they should behave?
The manner in which Chu has addressed this issue — which has already caused a public outcry and incited strong debate within the KMT itself — has brought to light information showing that Chu’s team is in close consultation with China to hold a KMT-CCP forum next month, and that Chu is pushing for a virtual dialogue with Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) on Dec. 12 or thenabouts.
That Chu is unable or unwilling to speak up for Taiwanese businesses in China to avoid scuppering his own agenda, exposing his own inability to respond to changes, does not bode well for his chances in the 2024 presidential election.
Next month will be busy for China regarding its plans for Taiwan. There is the planned forum, and on Wednesday next week is the annual Taipei-Shanghai forum, followed by the Cross-Strait CEO Summit on Saturday.
These three “united front” programs are part of a series of post-COVID-19-pandemic events China is planning to sow divisions in Taiwan, starting with attacking independence advocates and companies that support them.
Beijing’s intentions are clear.
The Taipei-Shanghai forum, the Cross-Strait CEO Summit and the KMT-CCP forum have become rituals for the CCP to find “old friends” and for Taiwanese to become “fellow travelers.”
Taiwanese will not forget which side of the fence people choose. When the CCP comes down on Taiwanese businesses operating in China using baseless excuses, those who stand up to it will be seen, and those who toady up to the regime will be obvious.
And all eyes are on Chu.
Tzou Jiing-wen is editor-in-chief of the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper).
Translated by Paul Cooper
Thanks to the communist side of the Strait, awareness of the threats facing Taiwan is higher than at any time in the last 50 years. It’s an opportunity to educate the world about all the country has to offer, from public health and disaster relief to entrepreneurship and democratic governance. One of Taiwan’s greatest strengths — its semiconductor industry — however, is also potentially a terrible political liability. Taipei and friends of Taiwan should be careful how they wield it. The idea that China could shut down large swaths of the global economy with an attack on the center of 60%
Liberal democracy and communist autocracy are at the initial stages of a historic battle. Taipei has chosen its side in this fight and has sought to frame “cross-strait relations” as an international issue, while Beijing says that Taiwan is an “internal issue” and a hangover from the Chinese Civil War. Taiwan’s status as a nation has new clarity and the international community is beginning to defend Taiwan’s democracy. The Washington Post has praised Taiwan’s diplomatic achievements and Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton has said that it would be inconceivable for Australia not to join Taiwan and the US in a conflict with
At a time when China continues its assertive policy toward its neighboring countries, the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bhutan last month to resolve a longstanding border dispute. However, this is not the first time China and Bhutan have taken such efforts on this issue. Over the years, China has expanded its claim over territory in Bhutan. China claims over 764km2 of Bhutan’s territory, which includes Doklam, Sinchulung, Dramana and Shakhatoe in the northwestern region and the Pasamlung and Jakarlung Valleys in the central part of Bhutan. Although the two sides held
The world community has just seen an election victory with more than 90 percent of the vote under a dictatorial regime, but Dolqun Isa’s large election win was for a good reason. The World Uyghur Congress’ (WUC) 7th General Assembly was held in Prague, Czech Republic, from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14. The WUC was formed in exile to re-establish the independent state in East Turkestan — officially called Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region by China. At that meeting, Isa was re-elected to the presidency. He was the only candidate, and before the vote, another well-known Uighur advocate, Abduwali Ayup, said: “Are we living