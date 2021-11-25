Mask rules excessive
In the wake of recent attacks on convenience store clerks who asked customers to wear masks, I totally agree with your editorial in the Taipei Times on Nov. 23 (page 8).
You wrote: “The incidents hint at a growing frustration with mask mandates that many view as no longer necessary” and “The [Central Epidemic Command Center] CECC could consider adjusting its rules further to ease mask fatigue.”
I believe the CECC should carry some of the blame for these attacks, for not lifting the mask mandate, when it is so obvious that the virus has been under control domestically for a few months. Especially having to wear a mask outdoors makes no sense whatsoever.
Taiwanese are mostly law abiding and most do not mind wearing a mask, but I wonder how much longer the government will bully the people with ridiculous rules.
In most other countries, when it becomes clear that the virus is under control, the governments try and lift restrictions to help and get life for its citizens back to normal, and also get the economy going again. Not in Taiwan.
Last year, after having no domestic cases for more than eight months, rather than lift some mask rules, the CECC imposed even more rules in December, including the laughable rule that you must wear a mask to the swimming pool and only take it off as you enter the water.
I have no doubt that if someone should ask questions about the silly mask rules, the CECC at its daily news conference would say that everyone has to be careful as there might still be some carriers out there.
Surely that is no way to live your life, in fear of what might happen. If so, we should all stay home and not go to work, because we might get in a traffic accident on the way there.
I think it is high time the CECC listens to your suggestion, follows the science and lifts unnecessary restrictions.
It seems the CECC conveniently forgot that last year during the first outbreak in Taiwan, the virus was brought under control without making masks mandatory. It was only required on public transport. Masks were not mandatory in buildings and certainly not outdoors.
Anti-mask,
Taipei
