Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Nov. 8 announced the nominees for this year’s RSF Press Freedom Awards. Journalists and media firms from 11 countries were nominated for honors in three categories: the Prize for Courage, the Prize for Impact and the Independence Prize.
China’s Zhang Zhan (張展) and three other female journalists were nominated for the courage award.
Zhang, a former lawyer, reported from Wuhan in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic and disclosed what was happening there.
She was accused of publishing false information and was sentenced to four years in prison by the Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Court for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — which is a crime under the law of the People’s Republic of China.
In prison, Zhang went on a hunger strike, and was force-fed and subjected to 24-hour physical restraint for several months.
The torture endangered her life and she was hospitalized.
RSF and 44 media and human rights organizations jointly signed a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) saying that Zhang’s reporting complied with the principles of press freedom stipulated in China’s constitution and calling on Xi to release her.
People should not be punished for telling the truth, human rights advocates said, adding that they were willing to be punished as Zhang is.
The Chinese Communist Party authorities concealed the truth about the virus, leading to the spread of the pandemic, causing huge losses of life and property around the world.
The Chinese government cracked down on civilians who revealed the truth.
At least 122 journalists are in custody, RSF data show, making China the country with the largest number of journalists imprisoned in the world.
RSF called on Xi to exercise the rights stipulated in Article 80 of the Chinese constitution to allow Zhang to be reunited with her parents.
China has repeatedly said that it values human rights, but the facts are different from what people hear in most reporting or from the government.
Facing the demands of dissidents, Beijing’s response is to suppress people’s rights in the name of national security, stability and order, justifying its actions with the notion that “without the nation, there will be no home.”
Whether it is because of its constitutional system or its idea that sovereignty is superior to human rights, China’s ideology is incompatible with Taiwan’s multiculturalism and diversity.
Chen An-hsiung is a film critic at a movie production company.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
The Christmas holiday season is approaching, but a different season is already here. It is the season where the nations of the world are getting “woke” on a macro and a micro level. The macro side of getting “woke” is seen in the growing awareness of how all humans, regardless of race, creed or politics, are globally interconnected and endangered. This reality continues to call for the needed paradigm shift from a global village to a global home where planet Earth is recognized as home and all are family. In effect, what happens in one room of the house can and
Thanks to the communist side of the Strait, awareness of the threats facing Taiwan is higher than at any time in the last 50 years. It’s an opportunity to educate the world about all the country has to offer, from public health and disaster relief to entrepreneurship and democratic governance. One of Taiwan’s greatest strengths — its semiconductor industry — however, is also potentially a terrible political liability. Taipei and friends of Taiwan should be careful how they wield it. The idea that China could shut down large swaths of the global economy with an attack on the center of 60%
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said during an online summit with US President Joe Biden on Monday that attempts at Taiwanese independence were like “playing with fire.” The remarks were either for Chinese to hear in an attempt to maintain the legitimacy of Xi’s increasing grip on power, or they represent the delusions of a leader who is oblivious to the changing political landscape in Taiwan, as well as the increasing international support for the defense of Taiwan from Chinese aggression. International media have largely concluded that nothing changed in the US-China relationship as a result of the summit, with both
Liberal democracy and communist autocracy are at the initial stages of a historic battle. Taipei has chosen its side in this fight and has sought to frame “cross-strait relations” as an international issue, while Beijing says that Taiwan is an “internal issue” and a hangover from the Chinese Civil War. Taiwan’s status as a nation has new clarity and the international community is beginning to defend Taiwan’s democracy. The Washington Post has praised Taiwan’s diplomatic achievements and Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton has said that it would be inconceivable for Australia not to join Taiwan and the US in a conflict with