Beware Ko Wen-je’s plans for selling data

By Chen Kuan-fu 陳冠甫





The huge amount of money spent to establish the Taipei City Government’s “big data” center has raised concerns, especially after Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) let slip that he had considered allowing commercial use of the information.

Responding to suspicions voiced by Taipei City Councilor Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) of the Democratic Progressive Party that the city government planned to sell the data it collects through its Taipei Pass app, Ko said: “We’re not planning to use this data for any nefarious purposes.”

Apparently, he has no intention of retreating on the issue. Last year, when the city government established a data management committee, Ko said he was looking into how Taipei residents’ private data could be monetized and was open about preparing to discuss how to “sell private data.”

In the digital age, information is gold.

A string of “recommended” promotional events and services that are included in the app, such as a real-name registration system, vaccination bookings and the Taipei City Stimulus Voucher, as well as various city government resources, venues and social housing, could be used to expand personal information in the database.

Worryingly, the types of personal information requested during registration range from users’ telephone numbers and socio-occupational status to financial details and health information.

This is a crude way of obtaining consent through a single agreement, akin to signing a digital contract allowing your information to be sold. Worse still, not only the city government can access the information, but also outside organizations that have dealings with the city.

The city government said that “if the information is to be provided to other agencies, the public would need to give further approval: It would not be handed over unconditionally.”

Given the large amount of personal data involved, it would be unusual to see the city seek additional approval — which is why a cover-all declaration exists: to avoid legal issues.

Unfortunately, the Personal Data Protection Act (個人資料保護法) and the Cyber Security Management Act (資通安全管理法) are virtually toothless, given that there is no supervising authority for personal data protection.

Whether there would be any follow-up on problems, only Ko knows. He has said: “Taipei’s big data center is ahead of national legislation,” by which he presumably means that it is not illegal — thanks to the lack of legislation.

If the app is to have access to important personal details, the city government is essentially setting up its own digital ID card.

How it ensures the data is protected and how consent for its use is handled are problematic, as is what happens when the city monetize the data. If there are concerns over the central government’s plans for secure digital ID card system, how can a local government hope to guarantee data security?

Trying to evade the scrutiny the central government encountered, Taipei Department of Information Technology Director Lu Hsin-ke (呂新科) said that the app operates like a membership card.

How many shops dare ask members to upload copies of their ID cards to register, or seek their health insurance data to set up a vaccine passport, essentially creating a Taipei version of China’s health code?

Ko once said that he does not need central government permission, so long as city residents consent. They might already have “consented” without knowing it at the time of registration.

Taipei residents must be careful not to sleepwalk into a social credit system “with Chinese characteristics” in their city.

Chen Kuan-fu is a graduate law student at National Taipei University.

Translated by Paul Cooper