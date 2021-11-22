EDITORIAL: Flawed revenue model raises doubts

The nation’s tax revenue continued to soar this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. From January through last month, the state coffers swelled by NT$2.46 trillion (US$88.5 billion) in revenue, a 22.5 percent increase over the same period last year, and 17.7 percent higher than the government’s budget for the year, the latest government data showed on Nov. 10.

In the first 10 months of the year, collections from taxes on corporate income, securities transactions, business and personal income were 48.5 percent, 96.7 percent, 15.6 percent and 3.8 percent higher than the same period last year respectively. That is because of profit increases at most companies, stable production, and the integrated house and land transaction income tax, while stock prices have soared from a low point at the start of the pandemic last year.

Based on the pattern of tax collection in the past five years, about NT$330 billion to NT$390 billion in tax revenue is likely to arrive in the final two months of the year. Coupled with the anticipated effect of the government’s Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program that started last month, the nation could register a record budget surplus of NT$300 billion to NT$400 billion for the year, a new forecast from the Ministry of Finance said.

It could double the previous record surplus of NT$187.8 billion in 2015, and would be in stark contrast to last year, when the nation’s tax revenue fell NT$22.3 billion short of the government’s budget after total revenue dropped 2.9 percent to NT$2.4 trillion from 2019. It was the first decline in 11 years, mainly due to decreased corporate income and commodity tax revenue, ministry data showed.

As it remains to be seen whether this year’s tax revenue growth is sustainable, and because the Executive Yuan has allocated NT$840 billion to contain the spread of COVID-19 and provide relief to affected businesses, the huge surplus should be used to repay debts or spend on infrastructure, rather than on returning money to taxpayers, as some have suggested.

However, an issue remains: The nation’s tax collection has exceeded the government’s revenue budget in 10 of the past 14 years, and budget surpluses in the past few years have almost become the norm. While it is true that forecasting tax revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging, given many uncertainties for some key economic variables, the situation in Taiwan is not just a mismatch for one year or two, but a long-term, structural inaccuracy in the nation’s revenue forecasting model.

In theory, there are two reasons for this situation. One is the effects of the nation’s yearly economic performance, which result in the difference between estimated revenue and the figure that is collected. Another is an underestimation of tax revenue growth when drafting the budget, due to forecasting models, human error or drafters’ consideration of a cushion in the event of an unanticipated downturn in economic conditions.

The latter is particularly related to a combination of bureaucratic mentality and fiscal conservatism that would lead to a structural underestimation of tax revenue growth.

A continued surplus could mean that tax forecasts are miscalculated, the government’s fiscal management is ineffective or the budget process is not backed by the best possible information. Since tax revenue is the most important source of the nation’s fiscal income, the government should be serious about the persistent errors or inaccuracies in forecasts that are bound to affect policymakers’ planning, resource allocation and long-term development.