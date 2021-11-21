The Christmas holiday season is approaching, but a different season is already here. It is the season where the nations of the world are getting “woke” on a macro and a micro level. The macro side of getting “woke” is seen in the growing awareness of how all humans, regardless of race, creed or politics, are globally interconnected and endangered. This reality continues to call for the needed paradigm shift from a global village to a global home where planet Earth is recognized as home and all are family. In effect, what happens in one room of the house can and
Resentment against China is growing not just in the US and Australia, but also increasingly in Europe, where leaders are showing signs of intense frustration over Beijing’s dictates on what is acceptable regarding its “one China” principle and, by default, on the Taiwan issue. Europeans no longer hide their “had enough” feelings about Beijing’s attempts to influence their dealings with Taiwan. Europe also feels emboldened by expressions of solidarity with Taiwan from US and Australian politicians, the latest statement being by Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton that it would be “inconceivable” for Australia not to join the US if Washington took
Another ridiculous acquittal for a drunk driver last week yet again exposes the ineptness of some judges in Taiwan and their inexplicable tendency to side with offenders. After numerous attempts to clamp down on drunk driving, last week’s ruling has the potential to set a terrifying precedent that drunk driving is simply not a crime, because one is not in control of their actions when drunk. The accused, a woman surnamed Huang (黃), was charged with drunk driving and fleeing the scene of a crash in Tainan on Dec. 22 last year in which she hit a scooter, knocking a mother and
As we approach the end of the year, there are some developments that may lead to trouble in the months ahead. Let’s start with China. Strongman Xi Jinping (習近平) hopes to gain a third term at next year’s Party Congress, breaking the two-term norm set by Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) following the chaotic final years of Chairman Mao’s (毛澤東) rule for life. This at a time when China’s growth rate has slowed, floods have ravaged parts of the country, there is a growing energy crisis, and many of China’s neighbors are taking a tougher stand against the behemoth in the center