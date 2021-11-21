CCP resolution showcases Xi cult

By Tenzing Dhamdul





While a crisis at China Evergrande Group — which many call the bedrock of the Chinese economy — affects millions of Chinese invested in and dependent on the company, the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) declared in a landmark resolution “on the major achievements and historical experience of the party over the past century” that these very people are enjoying the best years of their lives.

Meanwhile, the coal industry that once powered the country has dwindled in capacity, leading to widespread power outages.

On top of these issues, tennis star Peng Shuai (彭帥) accusing former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) of sexual harassment calls into question the integrity of the top echelons of the party’s leadership. Peng has reportedly been missing since accusing Zhang on social media early this month.

None of these major domestic issues that affect ordinary Chinese — not to speak of the sheer number of international issues the country is facing — are mentioned in the resolution.

The CCP under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) seems oblivious to the things that directly affect the people it governs.

Rather than offering insights into what is occurring in China — and has occurred since the formation of the CCP 100 years ago — the resolution is a piece of self-glorification and self-gratification. It contains largely the CCP’s own narrative of history, which the leadership is then to impose on all people living in China.

It is the third such resolution passed by the Central Committee since the party’s inception in 1921, and in light of the two previous documents, the latest resolution evidences the CCP’s regression.

The CCP’s landmark resolutions are means to reflect on the party’s past, and to direct its cadres and members in how to govern the country. They are also meant to set precedents as to how the CCP intends to govern.

The first resolution was adopted by Mao Zedong (毛澤東) shortly after the CCP came to power. It dealt with the harsh history of China, the atrocities it faced and how it overcame them to usher in a new era. It promoted Maoism, but acknowledged the violence and chaos that ensued when the CCP came to power, highlighting how the party should learn from its sacrifices.

The second resolution went one step further. It even criticized Mao’s and the party’s policies during the Cultural Revolution, which showed that then-Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) was bringing China in touch with the world.

Deng’s concepts of “freeing the mind” and “seeking truth from facts” were trendsetters not only in China — where people were purportedly given the freedom to think freely without “Big Brother” watching — but also globally, with the world reciprocating China’s moves and embracing the country.

However, the third resolution goes beyond its predecessors and is in many ways a regression that brings a new notion of China to the table.

This might be understandable, as China has rapidly risen to become the world’s second-largest economy and is amassing political power.

The international community has not been idle, but has taken keen interest in China — be it economically, culturally, socially or historically. Hence, witnessing how the third resolution tries to promote a glorified and polished version of China makes one jest at the fiasco taking place in Beijing.

Unfortunately, unlike the previous two resolutions, which documented how the CCP intended to gradually hand the reins of power to the people, as it should be under true communism and socialism — the latest shows how Beijing has turned its back on that idea and reclaimed the reins of power, as it is starting to whip orders to its people.

What is mentioned in the resolution?

The 15-page document follows the blueprint of communist party polemics and highlights two aspects Beijing regards highly: The first is the prestige, relevance and significance of the CCP, which is shown in a positive light throughout the resolution. The second is the pantheon of Chinese leaders, from Mao and Deng, via former Chinese presidents Jiang Zemin (江澤民) and Hu Jintao (胡錦濤), to Xi, with the the current leader in the spotlight, stressing his clout in China’s system of governance.

Reading between the lines, however, one gets a better understanding of how the CCP understands today’s China.

First, there is a clear disregard of political mistakes. From the Great Leap Forward to the Cultural Revolution and the draconian household registration system, all these policies were not mentioned.

This is disturbing, as the Xi administration apparently intends to dismiss mistakes instead of accepting, embracing and learning from them.

It is also a clear move away from the adage of “seeking truth from facts,” which the CCP prides itself in.

Second, there is not a single mention of unrest in Tibet, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, or the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre. It clearly shows how the leadership wants to smother the aspirations of the people it governs, feeding them with unanimous information through its party mouthpieces.

The use of inhumane force by the CCP to quell these aspirations seems only to ignite more unrest, but more significantly, the party’s silence about those events shows the leadership’s brazen attitude.

Third, although only a few lines are devoted to Taiwan and Hong Kong, the resolution does its best to advocate the CCP’s agenda, rather than to listen to the voices of the people living there.

The administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has made clear that Taiwan is open to talks with Beijing, but the latter is only trying to force its own narrative. Talks under these conditions would only lead to higher tensions across the Taiwan Strait and would not contribute to the cross-strait peace that people on both sides desire.

Unlike earlier documents, the third resolution in many aspects places Xi even above Mao.

Although the resolution showers the usual praise and accolades on his predecessors, it makes it clearer than any earlier document that Xi is to be regarded as the undisputed leader by all CCP members, including those who aspire to take the lead after Xi.

The document also sheds light on the very real possibility that Xi will remain president after next year’s CCP National Congress — a move that was made possible by his initiation of the abolition of a two-term limit at the helm of the party, thereby breaking a tradition since Mao and creating a dictatorial regime that would govern nearly one-sixth of the world’s population.

The resolution reads: “The Central Committee calls upon the entire party, the military and all Chinese people to rally more closely around the Central Committee with Comrade Xi at its core.” This sheds light on the harsh reality that the world might face in the coming years.

CONCLUSION

The thinking of the leadership in Beijing can be understood through the latest resolution. Although it calls upon the history of the CCP, it stresses immensely the significance of the Xi, with his magnum opus “Xi Jinping thought on Socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era” being at the center.

Not only does it cement the status that Xi intends to take in the pantheon of former Chinese leaders, it also sets him apart from them at a time when China is on the rise and has global influence.

Unfortunately, it also pushes the idea of a China that is not well received globally with regard to its expansionist polices, and its negligence of the rule of law internationally and inhuman duress domestically.

The silencing of Chinese celebrities, even including tech tycoon Jack Ma (馬雲), shows how no one in China is beyond the reach of the CCP.

This trend is likely to continue, as the Xi administration is likely to be given a clear and clean mandate.

We the people — Chinese, Tibetans, Taiwanese, Hong Kongers and many more — who are unfortunately affected by these policies, must share our story in any way possible so that the international community gets to know the harsh reality those under Xi’s regime are facing.

Although the resolution is as much of a landmark as many say it is, it mostly sheds light on the cocooned world view that the leadership in Beijing has adopted.

Tenzing Dhamdul is a Tibetan refugee who resides in India and recently completed a post-graduate degree at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.