Delivery drivers are ignored by ministry

By Shen Po-hsuan 沈伯亘





The debate about whether delivery drivers should be considered to be employees or contract workers has been going on for more than two years.

A Ministry of Labor statement in October 2019 said that because food delivery drivers “have designated working hours, have to report within 24 hours if unavailable to receive orders, have to wear branded uniforms and use branded insulated delivery bags to represent the delivery platform, and have to attach the brand’s sticker on their delivery vehicles,” the drivers and the delivery platform have a certain command relationship and organizational hierarchy. Therefore, the two parties have an employment relationship.

However, countermeasures followed. The delivery platforms immediately revised their “contract code” and revised all the wording that suggested the employment relationship indicated by the ministry.

Unsurprisingly, after this move, the ministry said that the relationship between food delivery drivers and the delivery platform is largely contractual.

It is understandable that the ministry has been reluctant to provide a clear definition to players in the gig economy. After all, this is a dilemma that leaves the government torn between labor protection and economic flexibility. This hesitation seems to only let the delivery platforms continue to avoid laws and regulations.

Two years ago, one of the identified reasons for making drivers employees was that the companies “required the delivery riders to wear branded uniforms and use branded insulated delivery bags.” Although later the platform removed this requirement, it is making a comeback — in the name of “advertising payment” that the riders will receive in general, unless they are reported as not complying with this rule.

Whatever the agreement is, employment, contracting or any newly defined labor relationship must be clearly and legally defined by the ministry as soon as possible. Otherwise, it is only allowing the delivery platforms to continue dodging their legal responsibilities by amending the contracts. Once their practices can be interpreted as creating an employment relationship, all they need to do is to revise the “contract code” so that they can once again break the relationship.

We should not forget that this is not the only case in which the framework of a traditional labor contract relationship has been changed. It happened before with so-called “dispatch employment.”

This change took nearly 30 years and went through the power struggles of the interested parties, as well as many legislative stages, before dispatch employment was finally regulated by the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法).

However, the legislation hesitancy during this period has allowed dispatched employment to be practiced all over the country. There are already numerous companies using it, and even the public sector has been using dispatch workers to save employment costs.

Will the Ministry of Labor continue to delay dealing with the new challenges of the gig economy?

Shen Po-hsuan is an attorney at law.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai