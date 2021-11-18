Post-Merkel Germany must revise PRC stance

The international democratic community is worried about China’s “wolf warrior” role, which has been condemned by many countries. The US, which used to think that appeasing China through engagement could guarantee stability and peace, finally started to change its tune during the administration of former US president Donald Trump. Japan, which has always patiently complied with China’s demands, also began to change while former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was at the helm. Italy, which was the first G7 member state to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative, seems to have woken up from its China dream. Former communist bloc

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財