The international democratic community is worried about China’s “wolf warrior” role, which has been condemned by many countries. The US, which used to think that appeasing China through engagement could guarantee stability and peace, finally started to change its tune during the administration of former US president Donald Trump. Japan, which has always patiently complied with China’s demands, also began to change while former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was at the helm. Italy, which was the first G7 member state to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative, seems to have woken up from its China dream. Former communist bloc
Nearly three years after his failed bromance with former US president Donald Trump, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is once again angling for US attention. North Korea has tested a new, high-tech missile and hinted that it might agree to restart talks with South Korea, where President Moon Jae-in desperately wants to resuscitate his moribund outreach to the North. However, if Kim is expecting a positive reaction from US President Joe Biden, he should not hold his breath. With issues such as China and the rebuilding of US alliances topping Biden’s agenda, overtures to Kim are unlikely. Kim’s dog-eared script
The Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday published its biannual defense report, which provides a detailed assessment of the threat posed by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), its current and future capabilities, and Taiwan’s defensive strategy. As is the norm with such reports, it was peppered with impenetrable military jargon: “defense-in-depth,” “strategic endurance,” “composite backup,” and so on. However, amid the esoteric argot, a stark warning leaped from the pages: “At present, the PLA is capable of performing [a] local joint blockade against our critical harbors, airports and outbound flight routes, to cut off our air and sea lines of
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is under fire again for making controversial comments, which is nothing new, but his behavior should still be scrutinized and addressed, as he is an elected public figure. No matter what his reasons, his words still often set a bad example for society, especially children. In the latest incident, Ko was questioning the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) purchase of a batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that are to expire at the end of this month. However, unhappy with Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang’s (莊人祥) response, Ko allegedly asked if Chuang’s IQ was below 70. After