The young generation risking all to topple Myanmar’s junta

Young people are putting their lives on the line to be the last generation to live under the boot of the country’s military

By Poppy McPherson and Shoon Naing / Reuters, BANGKOK





The knife that carved through Gue Gue’s abdomen was not the type meant for pulling out an inflamed appendix, but it was the only one available in the jungle clinic, a bumpy ride over mountainous terrain from her guerrilla training camp.

There was no option for general anesthesia, so Gue Gue was conscious for the operation. The 26-year-old— a former tour guide who listed her interests on Facebook as: “traveling, adaptive hiking, dance, writing, gymnastics, fashion photography, listening to music and reading” — tried to keep her mind focused on the work she had yet to do, and not the surgery.

“They were cutting the muscle like we are chopping pork,” a friend who was there said.

Illustration: Yusha

Gue Gue had no regrets, except about the jagged red mark left behind, she said later.“I really don’t want any scars,” she said, laughing. “After the revolution, I’ll go and remove my scar with a laser.”

Only a few weeks earlier on an April evening in Mandalay, Gue Gue had slipped out of her family home, where she had lived with her parents as the youngest daughter and baby of the family. She was going to fight the junta, and not just with words.

Since the Burmese military seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, toppling Myanmar’s civilian government, Gue Gue had seen many of her peers killed by troops on the streets of her hometown as they chanted democracy slogans.

Hopes that the international community would respond to the military’s mounting brutality with practical action had fizzled. For her, and thousands like her, the only option was force.

“I have family. I have dreams. I have things that I want to achieve. I want to travel. I want to write. I want to study,” Gue Gue said a few weeks before her operation in the jungle, in the first of a series of interviews over several months.

Two other people confirmed the outline and many of the details of her story.

Because she still has not healed from her ad hoc surgery, she has not yet been involved in any fighting, but she said that she is ready.

“I sacrificed all this and joined this training with only one ambition: that we must win,” Gue Gue said.

TWO FACES

The men and women rebelling against Myanmar’s junta vow to be the last generation to live under the boot of the country’s military.

This, they have said, is the “final battle” to root out the army, which has been the most powerful institution in the country since it became an independent nation in 1948.

It is a fight that has in a few short months made guerrilla fighters of university lecturers, day laborers, IT workers, students and artists, and forced countless young men and women into a life on the run.

Some, such as Gue Gue, who had never considered herself particularly political until the bloodbath on the streets in the wake of the coup, are in clandestine rebel training camps.

Hundreds of armed outfits have popped up across the country, a report released last month by the International Crisis Group, many calling themselves People’s Defense Forces (PDFs).

A famous poet formed one. Beauty queens and actresses who were wanted by the authorities for supporting the protests re-emerged on social media in areas controlled by armed groups, posting pictures with rifles slung over their shoulders.

Others, such as a 32-year-old librarian named Tayzar San, have been hiding in cities, organizing clandestine demonstrations, funneling money to striking workers and strategizing.

A young man who once spent his spare time buried in books — as often Burmese romance novels as nonfiction political tracts — Tayzar San now lives out of a backpack, moving from apartment to apartment to evade the authorities who have put a US$5,600 bounty on his head.

By September, it had been seven months since he last saw his wife and daughter, he said.

The utterly changed worlds of Gue Gue and Tayzar San paint a portrait of sacrifice and resolve in a young Burmese generation who, unlike their parents, grew up in a world of smartphones and greater political freedoms. Many are willing to pay any price, including their lives, to overthrow a military government, which they say threatens to take them back to a darker past.

Speaking last month, Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said that the military government, which has vowed to hold elections within two years, is working on a five-point plan to reach a “true union based on democracy and federalism.”

The leadership is working to “change the country peacefully,” he added.

This is one of the bloodiest chapters yet in Myanmar’s decades-long struggle to shrug off a series of military dictators who have waged some of the world’s longest-running civil wars, displaced millions of people and consigned multiple generations to poverty and dashed dreams.

While civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi drew criticism for standing by the military as they carried out what the UN termed a genocidal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority, her government made some steps toward weakening military power and attracting foreign investment.

However, that all came to an end in the early hours of Feb. 1.

More than 1,200 people are dead after brutal government crackdowns, the rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has said, but longtime activists such as Bo Kyi, a cofounder of the association, believe that the regime is ripe to be toppled.

Citizens have filmed troops looting homes and businesses, taking potshots at protesters and dragging their bodies through the streets. They filmed the tiny body of one of the youngest victims, 6-year-old Khin Myo Chit, blood seeping through her Mickey Mouse shorts as she died in her father’s arms.

For the first time, there have been hundreds of defections from the armed forces. Dozens of diplomats stationed at embassies across the world have refused to represent the junta, and it has been unable to gain representation at the UN.

“All this did not happen before,” Bo Kyi said. “This can be the last fight of the people who have suffered for so long against the military.”

The PDFs, a loose coalition of anti-coup armed groups with only a nascent overarching leadership structure and limited resources, are waging asymmetric warfare against a 300,000-strong military armed by China and Russia.

THE LIBRARIAN

On the morning of the coup, Tayzar San, seeing the Internet had been shut down, went out and bought a radio. He was prepared. He had been reading the signs of political strife, and they augured badly. Several days earlier, he had asked in a Facebook post if the country was cursed.

“No matter what, we must overcome it all,” he had written.

Born in 1988 in a remote village of Sagaing Division, in central Myanmar, Tayzar San grew up watching his father covertly listening to radio programs by foreign broadcasters, one of the only sources of reliable news, as the ruling military tightly controlled the local media.

His father, a schoolteacher, had taken part in anti-junta protests as a young monk, and their home was filled with books about the country’s politics and history.

Tayzar San, who early on had developed a love for reading, said that his dream was to become a librarian, but he went to study medicine at a university in Mandalay, the nearest major city.

He graduated with a medical degree three years into the military’s reforms. After university, he married Aye Aye Mon, a classmate with a thick black bob and glasses, drawn to her by their shared love of reading. They had a baby girl, Lone Ma Lay.

Opportunities were open to him that would have been impossible for his parents’ generation. With friends in Mandalay, he opened a free library. As executive director, he hosted political talks and organized training for civil society groups on democratic institutions, federalism and the country’s complicated peace process.

The morning of Feb. 1, Tayzar San and his friends spontaneously met at the library, where they commiserated and some wept.“We said we could not let this just happen. We have to do what we can,” he said.

They pulled together a statement from 53 civil society groups, most of them Mandalay-based, condemning the coup. The next day, doctors walked out of government-run hospitals, refusing to work under the military. It was the start of the civil disobedience movement, a country-wide refusal of hundreds of thousands of people to work for the military, from railway workers to immigration officials.

Three days after the coup, Tayzar San and his friends gathered outside the medical university holding signs that read: “Protect democracy,” “People’s protest against military rule” and “Respect the people’s votes.”

They dispersed quickly, but minutes later, police grabbed four of the young men, Tayzar San’s close friends. They were later charged under three laws, including a colonial-era law criminalizing causing “public alarm,” and face several years in prison, but their defiance helped set off a wave of protests across the country.

Tayzar San realized he had to split up from his family, in case the military went after him, and a few days later said goodbye to his wife and baby daughter.

He began to organize daily protests. Often at the front of the crowd and shouting into the megaphone, he cut a distinctive figure with his skinny frame, huge thick-rimmed glasses and broad grin.

On Facebook, where he had quickly grown a massive following, he wrote gentle, encouraging messages, calling on people to take to the streets: “Don’t look for a leader, don’t wait… All the people in the community, please come out.”

During interviews he projected an easy calm, as quick to laugh at the military as condemn it.

He came close to arrest more than once. Fleeing a crackdown on a street protest in early March, he took refuge in a hotel, but was almost caught when soldiers from the 99th Light Infantry Division surrounded the building.

With a small group, he went up to the roof and climbed onto neighboring buildings to escape, balancing on air-conditioning units and clinging to water pipes, even as soldiers opened fire from below, he said later.

It was like something out of “action movies,” he said.

He made it to safety after residents hid them in an apartment.

By mid-April, a poster was circulating in Mandalay and online that advertised a US$5,600 reward for Tayzar San’s capture and handover to authorities.

He continued to lead demonstrations, but more rarely, appearing every few days and then slipping back into the maze of Mandalay apartments.

Between his constant moves and the Internet shutdown, it was hard to reach him, but interviewed over a shaky connection from a safe house in April, he spoke with the same unwavering optimism of his protest rhetoric, peppering his speech with hopeful aphorisms — “It is never darker than at midnight” — and downplaying the magnitude of his difficulties with giggles.

Asked about how security forces appeared to be targeting him personally, he said: “It is fine. I will do what I have to do. They have tried to put fear in us... We will just continue what we want to do.”

A week-and-a-half later, security forces turned up outside his home in Mandalay, he said. He was long gone, and his wife and daughter were not home, but soldiers and police broke down the locked door and demolished the place, including his book collection.

THE JUNGLE

A multitude of armed groups have been active in Myanmar for decades, and the military has long justified its power by casting itself as the sole unifying force capable of holding the disparate nation together.

Some new armed outfits have emerged from neighborhood security teams formed during the protest crackdowns, and a parallel civilian government has said that it aims to unite the armed units into a single force.

In April, after a long overnight bus ride from Mandalay, Gue Gue and her friends were shepherded by their contacts to an old school in a village close to the jungle.

They slept on top of school desks, while they waited to be taken to what they were told was a nearby training ground.

One of the friends, who is also from Mandalay and asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said that Gue Gue was the first woman to go there to be trained.

“They told me that they don’t accept women, because they haven’t prepared anything,” Gue Gue said. “‘It will be so tiring,’ they said. I told them: ‘I don’t care whether it is tiring. I must join.’”

Dozens of people were at the training camp and more kept arriving, including several more women, Gue Gue said.

One roomed with Gue Gue and they became close friends. Together, they built up the camp. Even the toilets had to be made from scratch. They drank the water from a local river. Food was bland — mostly boiled rice and instant noodles.

Gue Gue said by telephone that she realized she had never before done anything truly difficult in her life.

“I never dreamed that I would be sleeping in a roofless shelter or using a make-shift toilet,” she said.

In late May, she posted a picture on Facebook.

“Even though I am having a rough time out there, I’m still happy and trying my best for my country,” she wrote. “But I do cry sometimes when I miss my friends and family… PS — the following photograph is me sitting on the toilet that I built by my own for the very first time in my life.”

The days were long and tiring. Wake-up was at 4am, followed by 10 laps of the soccer field, more exercises, a breakfast of instant noodles or rice, and training in military strategy, how to handle guns and how to forage for food in the jungle.

The new recruits built up an easy camaraderie, sharing stories of how their lives had been “turned upside down” by the coup, watching sunsets by the river and playing guitar in the evenings.

After her surgery, Gue Gue was in pain and could barely walk, her friend said.

Gue Gue had been charged with managing four groups, a total of 40 people, and given a new title — equivalent to the rank of lieutenant — but she mostly oversaw office and logistical work, the friend added.

Some of her comrades were volunteering to go to the front lines.

A friend named Aung said that Gue Gue contacted him online, showing him some of the weapons in the camp, but lamenting that there were so few.

Then, in mid-August, she fell out of contact.

The Internet connection in the region came and went. Fighting between junta troops and PDF forces like hers had intensified, and there were reports of dozens of deaths on both sides.

SACRIFICE

In June, after raiding Tayzar San’s home in Mandalay, troops began to target the remote village where he was born, a cluster of about 100 houses in Wetlet Township, on the plains of the Mu River.

In one raid, more than 100 soldiers pulled up in trucks, arriving first at the farms on the outskirts and detaining five people to use as human shields, a media report said.

The troops made the villagers walk in front as they marched into the village, bound for the home of Tayzar San’s parents, the report said, adding that one man who tried to run away was shot, but survived.

“They came to my village about six times in one week,” Tayzar San said. “They came looking for me.”

He said the soldiers took motorbikes from the village, and money and clothes from his family’s house, but didn’t find his parents, who had also gone into hiding.

Talking to him later, he said that his parents told him: “Don’t worry about us. You just continue to do what you’re doing.”

At first, he said, he was wracked with guilt over the raids, but he tried not to let the crackdown dent his defiance.

“The villagers are not scared,” Tayzar San said. “They run away when the raid happens, but then return once the soldiers are gone.”

Both of his parents and his wife have survived bouts of COVID-19 in the months since the coup. His wife fell severely ill — she needed an oxygen cylinder and friends struggled to find one.

She found one and survived, but Tayzar San said that he had to fight the urge to leave his hiding place to be with her.His daughter, who has turned two in his absence, is at the stage where she is learning new things every day — and he is missing it all.

Aye Aye Mon said that she and their daughter watched Tayzar San’s video interviews.

“My kid says: ‘Daddy is only living inside the TV. Why hasn’t he come out yet? He should come out,’” Aye Aye Mon said. “I don’t blame him at all... I will try to keep myself safe and we will meet again in a better situation,” she added.

‘OUR CAMP IS MOVING’

In early September, Gue Gue was able to send a short message.

“I am so busy, as our camp is moving,” she said.

The fighters had heard news that the military was searching for their base and left in a hurry at the end of August.

“The situation has become worse,” she said by telephone a few days later — the line cut in and out, and monsoon rain hammered in the background.

It was painful to leave all they had built behind, she said, adding that the fighters did not have enough guns to defend the camp from attack.

“We were kind of scared and can’t wait to fight them back,” Gue Gue’s friend said. “We prepared everything: We said goodbye to our closest friends, just in case I’m killed or something.”

Gue Gue’s wound from the surgery has been slow to heal. The doctors told her that it is slightly infected.

If the situation improved, she said that she would go to a proper hospital to have it looked at.

In the meantime, she is taking painkillers.

Two of the people from her training group were killed in a clash with junta troops, while another had his leg amputated, Gue Gue said.

Although she has a gun, she is still waiting to fight because of her injury, she added.

Her friend said that Gue Gue is not likely to go to the front lines until she has recovered.

Like Tayzar San, she worries about sympathy for the anti-coup movement fading or the public being forced into submission as the long fight grinds on.

However, like him, she is resolute.

When she feels low, she said that she runs in the fields under the rain or listens to music — anthems of peace, freedom and homecoming.

Last month, she watched from the camp as people posted pictures on social media of Thadingyut, the festival of lights at which Burmese light candles and lanterns under the full moon, and celebrate at pagodas.

“I don’t want the people to forget about the young people who are sacrificing their lives on the ground,” Gue Gue said by telephone. “We’re still here.”