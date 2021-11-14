Burgeoning metaverse needs legal framework

By Chuang Chia-wei 莊佳瑋





Talk of the “metaverse” has been grabbing attention across the globe to become the latest trending topic.

Given the considerable commercial resources the metaverse is expected to command and that a new era might be around the corner, one cannot help but ask: Is legislation prepared for it?

One of the issues at hand is about currency and exchange. In the metaverse, if you have to log out to make transactions using real-world currencies, it would inevitably be a setback and make things less enjoyable.

Aside from the issue of digital currencies, Taiwan’s banking laws do not have a definition of remittance. Facing cryptocurrencies with increasing liquidity, the question arises of how their exchange with traditional currencies should be regulated.

One might think that a cryptocurrency is different from a legal tender or fiat money, but this is not true, as El Salvador earlier this year announced that it would accept bitcoin as fiat currency — along with the US dollar, its legal tender.

Converting New Taiwan dollars to US dollars is subject to banking laws. Why should converting NT dollars to bitcoin not be subject to the same controls? Is it because bitcoin is intangible?

The second issue is about personal data. Although people’s understanding of the metaverse is based on virtual reality, the construction of an entire virtual world mostly relies on the integration of personal data.

Imagine not being able to process the visual information of a human face in its entirety. You would find it difficult to recognize a person every time you see them from a different angle.

If you cannot — or are not allowed to — collect and process all audiovisual information of multiple people at the same time, it is impossible to make sense of a bustling scene.

The intricate issue of personal data in the metaverse will subvert our traditional understanding of personal data processing methods. For example, would a metaverse service provider be required to store such large quantities of data within the borders of the country where it gathers them or could it use a data center overseas?

In the first half of this year, Tesla agreed to set up a data center in Shanghai, adhering to China’s cybersecurity legislation.

The EU has the General Data Protection Regulation, and the bloc’s data protection authority is responsible for inspecting and, if necessary, correcting companies’ use of personal data.

This year, Line Corp closed its software development business in China in response to Japan’s new personal information protection legislation, which is to take effect next year, and moved Japanese users’ data from South Korea back to Japan.

A battle over data sovereignty is about to begin.

Is the National Development Council — which is responsible for monitoring the collection of Taiwanese users’ personal data — prepared and equipped to protect their rights and interests in the era of the metaverse?

It seems that the rules of the metaverse game are far from simple.

Chuang Chia-wei is a prosecutor at the Changhua District Prosecutors’ Office.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai