Helping Fukushima is helping Taiwan

By Liu Ming-te 劉明德





It has been more than a decade since the Fukushima nuclear disaster, but Taiwan continues to ban food products from five Japanese prefectures in the surrounding area. There are differences between the conditions in 2011 and now, the biggest being the existential threat that Taiwan is facing.

From the continual infiltration and intimidation of Chinese communists, including frequent incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) saying that “the Taiwan question cannot be left to the next generation to solve,” it seems that Xi is intent on resolving the “Taiwan issue” once and for all.

Given the status of cross-strait relations, resolving the issue militarily might be his only option. It appears that Beijing could launch an attack at any time, and Taiwan should prepare for war instead of hoping that it does not come to its shores.

Under the circumstances, Taiwan needs all the friends it can find. The US is the most powerful of its allies, but the geographic distance between the two countries means that Japan is perhaps more important.

Should there be any trouble in the Taiwan Strait, Japan is most likely to come to Taiwan’s aid.

It is therefore paramount to maintain and increase warm ties with Japan.

From a national security perspective, Taiwan needs Japan, especially because whenever Taiwan is in a tight spot, Japan always lends a helping hand.

In May, when the COVID-19 situation worsened in Taiwan, Japan was the first to send vaccines, giving Taiwan a batch of 1.24 million AstraZeneca doses.

In February, when Chinese customs declared that Taiwanese pineapples contained pests, China banned imports of the fruit, and Japan came to the rescue. From January through July, Japan imported more than seven times as many pineapples as it had in the same period last year.

On Sept. 18, when China banned imports of Taiwanese custard apples and wax apples — on the spurious claim that they were infested with bugs — Japan once more stepped up for Taiwan, as Japanese social media users wrote: “Send the apples to us, we will buy them.”

Japan is also extremely important to Taiwan’s economy, as it is Taiwan’s third-largest trading partner, while Taiwan is Japan’s fourth-largest. Last year, trade between the two countries totaled US$69.3 billion, showing how close they are in terms of trade.

National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) forecast that Taiwan’s economy could grow 2 percent if allowed to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Given Japan’s considerable influence within the bloc, support from Japan would be a boon for Taiwan’s application.

Taiwan should also seek to sign a free-trade agreement with Japan to promote bilateral trade.

Together, Taiwan and Japan stand to benefit much, and stand to lose much if separated.

Fukushima Prefecture needs a boost to its economy following the terrible tragedy of the nuclear disaster, but what is Taiwan doing to help?

Ten years have passed, and there is no reason that agricultural and fishery products from the region, as well as food products and derivatives, should not be imported to Taiwan, so long as they have not come into conduct with radioactive pollution. Allowing these imports would be a substantial and reciprocal gesture for all the help that Japan has given.

Should the Chinese communists decide to strike, Taiwan would likely have Japan’s help. From this perspective, helping Fukushima is helping Taiwan.

Liu Ming-te has a doctorate in political science from the Free University of Berlin.

Translated by Paul Cooper