China’s space threat a valid worry

By Lu Li-shih 呂禮詩





In May last year, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was planning a large-scale landing exercise in August of that year in the South China Sea, reportedly designed to simulate the capture of the Taiwan-administered Dongsha Islands (Pratas Islands, 東沙群島).

Since then, PLA aircraft have stepped up their harassment of Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ), flying courses close to the islands. It feels as though the Dongsha Islands are a powder keg that could explode at any moment.

While answering questions from lawmakers during a meeting at the Legislative Yuan on Thursday last week, National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said: “China will not seize the Dongsha Islands while Tsai Ing-wen [蔡英文] is president.”

Additionally, a Reuters report titled “T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan,” published on Thursday last week, explored six scenarios should Beijing opt to take military action against Taiwan. The Dongsha Islands did not feature among the scenarios.

This raises the question: What is the greatest national security challenge facing Taiwan?

The answer: A space war.

Domestic and international media pay close attention to warning notices of PLA military exercises issued by China’s Maritime Safety Administration and other information relating to PLA military drills. There are social media pages dedicated to recording the flight paths of US and Chinese military aircraft in the Bashi Channel and Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ.

However, few have noticed that so far this year there have been 39 space vehicle launches from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Inner Mongolia, the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province and the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan. This compares with 34 last year and 27 in 2019. Each year, the number of space vehicle launches is increasing.

Recent launches include the Shenzhou 12 and Shenzhou 13 crewed flights, the Tianzhou automated cargo spacecraft and numerous rockets carrying payloads of dedicated telecommunications, telemetry, navigation, meteorological observation and ocean-monitoring satellites.

However, a number of the satellites that China has sent into space are unnamed, their purpose is unclear and no public information about them has been provided.

On Oct. 28, US Web site Breaking Defense reported that Chinese communications satellite Shijian-20, launched into a geostationary orbit in December 2019, was approached by US space surveillance satellite USA 271. China’s satellite detected and then rapidly moved away from the US spy satellite into a different orbit. This is the clearest evidence yet that China already possesses the ability to conduct space warfare.

Additionally, a study authored by the PLA Strategic Support Force and Sanya Technology’s Remote Sensing Research Institute, published in the Chinese Journal of Signal Processing, presented research into electronic jamming between relay satellites and ground terminals.

At this year’s China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp displayed a “space refueling vehicle” that the company said could refuel satellites. The vehicle contains a navigation system that it uses to track and approach a satellite. After multiple orbit changes, the vehicle docks with the satellite’s refueling port and uses a mechanical arm to perform the fuel transfer, the company said.

Examined from a military perspective, the “space refueling vehicle” could be interpreted as the integration of the Shijian-20 satellite’s detection, data collection and orbit-changing capabilities with a robotic arm, which could be used to damage other satellites or inject explosive material into the thrust nozzle of a target satellite. This would give China the ability to render the satellites of foreign nations inoperable, knock them off their orbits or even send them crashing down through the atmosphere.

In modern warfare, satellites play an important role. On this year’s Double Ten National Day, Taiwan’s military showed off a new satellite communications vehicle carrying an enhanced satellite communication system, which can provide voice, visual and data transmission to high-altitude areas, outlying islands and maritime assets. Its importance in war speaks for itself.

Taiwan has purchased the US-produced General Atomics MQ-9B Sea Guardian uncrewed aerial vehicle. The military intends to use the nation’s ST-2 telecommunications satellite, built by Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric, as the MQ-9B’s relay satellite to facilitate navigation on over-the-horizon missions.

The apparent motivation behind China’s Tiangong space station and its lunar and Mars exploration programs is the militarization of space. Taiwan’s military should accelerate its preparations for a new generation of relay satellites, as the ST-2 is coming to the end of its working life in 2026.

Additionally, the government should leverage key technologies developed by domestic low-orbit satellite manufacturers to enter a US military project that is building a constellation of low-orbit craft with satellite-to-satellite optical crosslinks, using lasers to beam data across space and circumvent China’s anti-satellite capabilities.

Lu Li-shih is a former instructor at the Republic of China Naval Academy and a former captain of the ROCS Hsin Chiang.

Translated by Edward Jones