[ LETTER ]

Averting power grid attack

The media have recently been full of articles posing the questions of whether China will use military force against Taiwan and how, under this threat of war, Taiwan should “proactively prepare for war, while not seeking war.”

I would like to share some thoughts on power generation in the nation.

Paralyzing an enemy’s power supply system is a crucial component of securing military victory. To reduce the possibility of this kind of attack, it is important to ensure that power generation facilities are diverse and distributed widely, and to avoid having huge plants such as nuclear power plants or coal-powered plants concentrated in any given location, as such plants would be the first things to be targeted by enemy missiles.

A diverse, well-distributed energy generation system is also the way forward for sustainable development, and makes for a much greener energy supply.

Wind power, solar power, tidal power and “small hydro — hydroelectric power on a scale suitable for local communities and industry — are examples of this: Their small scale makes it possible for generation to be adjusted minutely, according to requirements, improving the quality of the energy supply, as well as making the entire system less vulnerable to missile attacks in times of war.

China’s aggressive stance against Taiwan is not going away any time soon, and this gives Taiwanese cause to reflect on whether the time has come to adopt a more diverse, distributed and ecologically sound energy supply system, making us less vulnerable to an attack by China and setting the nation on the path to a more sustainable future.

Cheng Hsien-yu

Tainan