Averting power grid attack
The media have recently been full of articles posing the questions of whether China will use military force against Taiwan and how, under this threat of war, Taiwan should “proactively prepare for war, while not seeking war.”
I would like to share some thoughts on power generation in the nation.
Paralyzing an enemy’s power supply system is a crucial component of securing military victory. To reduce the possibility of this kind of attack, it is important to ensure that power generation facilities are diverse and distributed widely, and to avoid having huge plants such as nuclear power plants or coal-powered plants concentrated in any given location, as such plants would be the first things to be targeted by enemy missiles.
A diverse, well-distributed energy generation system is also the way forward for sustainable development, and makes for a much greener energy supply.
Wind power, solar power, tidal power and “small hydro — hydroelectric power on a scale suitable for local communities and industry — are examples of this: Their small scale makes it possible for generation to be adjusted minutely, according to requirements, improving the quality of the energy supply, as well as making the entire system less vulnerable to missile attacks in times of war.
China’s aggressive stance against Taiwan is not going away any time soon, and this gives Taiwanese cause to reflect on whether the time has come to adopt a more diverse, distributed and ecologically sound energy supply system, making us less vulnerable to an attack by China and setting the nation on the path to a more sustainable future.
Cheng Hsien-yu
Tainan
On Monday last week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carried a report under the headline “Does Taiwan’s military stand a chance against China? Few think so.” The report said that many US military experts are worried that Taiwan’s military is poorly prepared for combat and its conscripts have low morale, and it suggests that Taiwan’s armed forces should train together with those of the US and other countries. Among various critical remarks about Taiwan, it said that the Taiwanese military is riven with internal problems, many of which have built up over years of calm across the Taiwan Strait and economic
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is under fire again for making controversial comments, which is nothing new, but his behavior should still be scrutinized and addressed, as he is an elected public figure. No matter what his reasons, his words still often set a bad example for society, especially children. In the latest incident, Ko was questioning the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) purchase of a batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that are to expire at the end of this month. However, unhappy with Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang’s (莊人祥) response, Ko allegedly asked if Chuang’s IQ was below 70. After
Founded in 1921, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) established the People’s Republic of China in 1949 after driving out the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). The 100-year-old CCP has shown little appreciation for democracy, human rights or civilized behavior in world affairs. Instead, sad stories of inhumanity abound, such as those that occurred during the Cultural Revolution. Its latest irresponsible act is to deny, delay and deceive about the origin of COVID-19 and risk of human-to-human transmission, leading to the deaths of more than 5 million people worldwide, including about 115,000 health workers. Moreover, as China amasses wealth, military strength, and legitimacy
The past couple of weeks have seen Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) visit central and eastern Europe, while the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in All Democratic Processes in the EU visited Taiwan. This followed the visit of the French Parliament’s Friendship Group for Taiwan, while Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, in a meeting with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on the eve of the G20 summit, hosted by Italy, expressed particular concern about the situation in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and mentioned