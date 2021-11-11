Referendum on US pork more than food safety

By Liou Je-wei 劉哲瑋





President Tsai Ying-wen’s (蔡英文) government on Aug. 28 last year announced that it would, starting this year, allow the importation of US pork containing traces of the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine. This announcement triggered political wrangling between the government and opposition parties.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) initiated a referendum to ban pork with ractopamine — stigmatizing US pork containing ractopamine residues as “toxic” and “crazy” pork — even though the KMT permitted imports of ractopamine-fed US beef when former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was in office. This is the KMT slapping itself in the face.

Taiwan’s existing standards adhere to measures set by the UN’s Codex Alimentarius Commission. It would not make sense for Taiwan to oppose the UN’s international standards unless the government could produce enough scientific evidence for doing so, and that is no easy task. Even the EU could not produce enough evidence to ban ractopamine.

When the US lodged an appeal with the WTO against the EU in 1996, the WTO ruled against the EU on the grounds that there was insufficient scientific evidence for the EU’s food safety assessment. This made it possible for the US to take retaliatory trade measures against the EU.

The US and the EU were tied up in litigation at the WTO for 10 years until finally reaching a settlement in 2009, with the EU allowing more imports of US beef in exchange for the US not lodging any more appeals or taking retaliatory trade measures.

It is therefore clear that there is not enough scientific evidence at this time to prove that ractopamine is a problem. That is why the EU finally allowed more US beef imports, and why the 11 member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, including South Korea and Japan, have permitted imports of ractopamine-fed pork.

The importance of importing US pork and beef can be seen from the US’ attitude. In June 2012, Raymond Burghardt, who was then chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), and William Stanton, then director of the AIT’s Taipei office, linked US beef and pork imports with US-Taiwan economic negotiations.

The Office of the US Trade Representative, which is in charge of US trade negotiations, had reservations about Taiwan because Taipei had banned US pork and beef imports. The US’ annual National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers has also identified this as an obstacle to deepening Taiwan-US economic ties.

This shows that the issue of US pork and beef imports is not only about food safety, but also has strategic and economic importance.

Taiwan must not go the way of Thailand, which negotiated with the US for 12 years over the importation of ractopamine-fed pork. The Thai government delayed time after time, until Washington announced at the end of last year that it was retaliating by reducing preferential tariffs for Thailand.

Taiwan’s negotiations with the US over ractopamine-fed US pork have dragged on for more than 20 years, spanning the presidencies of Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), Ma and Tsai. The Tsai administration has chosen to align itself with international standards so that Taiwan more closely follows international trade practices.

Arbitrarily banning products from other countries without sufficient scientific evidence is no different from China’s arbitrary blocking of agricultural products from Taiwan, which Taiwanese find so objectionable. Hopefully Taiwanese voters will have these issues clear in their minds as they vote in next month’s ractopamine pork referendum.

Liou Je-wei is a graduate student of political science at National Taiwan University.

Translated by Julian Clegg