EDITORIAL: Chu’s cautious nature an obstacle

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) is serving his second term as party chairman. Once the party’s golden boy and former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) heir apparent, Chu’s political record over the past five years shows he lacks courage and vision.

He initially refused to run in the 2016 presidential race, passing the buck to former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) before being obliged to replace her anyway in the campaign’s late stages. Defeated, he resigned as chairman to accept the blame.

Although he inherited the fallout from a series of bad decisions and strategic missteps made by former KMT chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), he has lacked the courage and vision to change course.

Under Chu, the KMT is still supporting the four referendums scheduled for Dec. 18.

In addition to the contradictory nature of asking Taiwanese to vote to protect algal reefs in one referendum and restart construction on the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) in another, the referendum on nuclear power will tread on the toes of New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜), who has expressed concerns about the plant’s safety.

Chu also questioned the plant’s safety when he was New Taipei City mayor, and used to support the idea of a “nuclear-free homeland,” but now seems to have reappraised his stance in the interests of political expediency.

He has said there is no disagreement between Hou and himself on the issue of safety, saying that ensuring nuclear safety and addressing the issue of radioactive waste is the government’s responsibility.

Not only is he risking the party’s fragile “unity” that he has obsessed over for years — it is by no means clear that Hou sees eye-to-eye with him on this issue — but by calling for a “yes” vote on restarting work at the plant while conceding the existence of considerable safety concerns, Chu suggests that he is willing to gamble on the nation’s safety for short-term political gain.

Chu supports the referendum on reinstating a ban on the importation of US pork containing traces of ratopamine, despite promises during his chairmanship campaign to improve ties with the US — fully knowing that obstructing the imports would jeopardize Taiwan’s chances of signing a bilateral trade agreement with the US and joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

He supports Yen Kuan-hen (顏寬恆) to run in the by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district, in what is being seen as a “deal with the devil” that will only alienate swing voters.

When real leadership has been desperately needed, Chu has shown himself to be lacking the courage to make hard choices and stamp his own vision on the party’s direction.

Now, he is beset on all sides by enemies waiting for an opportune time to strike — most of them from within the pan-blue camp.

Former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and his supporters continue to monitor the situation from the sidelines, as does Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) and his “blue fighters.” The Taiwan People’s Party, showing itself to be more than just the party that Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) built, might overtake the KMT as the main opposition party, while Hou might also emerge as a — more politically savvy — viable rival.

It is Chu’s nature to take the easy, safe way forward. He lacks the vision to look further down the road, and the courage to adequately prepare to face obstacles head-on.

Once regarded as potential presidential material, his lack of leadership skills might become a moot point as the KMT is eclipsed by more relevant parties.