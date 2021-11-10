Peng’s claims reveal rot in CCP

By Liu Ming-te 劉明德





On Tuesday last week, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (彭帥) on Sina Weibo accused former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) of forcing her into sexual intercourse. Less than half an hour after the post was published, all news about Peng was blocked in China, and people were banned from commenting on the issue online.

The relationship between Peng and Zhang reflects the true face of Chinese society under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime and the attitude of Chinese leaders.

Its leaders lack respect for others, especially women. This is encapsulated in Peng’s post, which said the two had sex once seven years ago and then lost contact when Zhang moved to Beijing after being promoted to the CCP’s Politburo Standing Committee.

Chinese leaders are good at tricking people. As Peng wrote, she had not agreed to have sex with Zhang at first. After breaking down in tears, she said that Zhang had told her: “The universe is very big. Earth is no more than a grain of sand in comparison and we human beings are even smaller than that.”

This was to persuade her to stop overthinking the situation.

They are good at lying. As Peng wrote: “After dinner, I was still unwilling [to have sex]. You said that you hated me, but also that you had not forgotten me over the past seven years and would treat me well... You told me you love me.”

This was a pack of lies.

They are good at hiding the truth. As Peng wrote: “From beginning to end, you told me to keep our relationship a secret, and most importantly, not to tell my mother that we were dating.”

This is the way that the CCP goes about business.

Chinese leaders are immoral. Peng wrote that when Zhang forced her to have sex, his wife, Kang Jie (康潔), had stood guard outside the bedroom.

Such a situation is enough to render good people speechless.

They are good at alienating people. As Peng wrote: “I often wonder if I am still a human being. I feel like a zombie — pretending every day. Which me is the real me?”

Can anyone stop pretending under CCP rule?

They live in constant fear. As Peng wrote: “You were always afraid that I had a recording device, worrying that I might have some proof.”

Why do Chinese leaders have to be on their guard at all times? Because they do so many bad things.

They have only surface decency. Peng wrote that she asked Zhang: “Would you have treated your adopted daughter this way? With what you have done in this life, could you face your mother when you die? We both pretend to be decent.”

Clearly, in the minds of CCP leaders, their own desire is everything.

They eliminate evidence of their wrongdoings. Peng was blocked online by the CCP within half an hour of her post and people were prohibited from commenting online on the issue. This was to minimize the impact on the party.

Aside from these nine characteristics, the incident shows that many Chinese still live in fear. Chinese netizens who want to know what happened can only make obscure or oblique comments.

As one wrote: “As a bystander, I do not dare to say, ask or post anything about this case.”

Liu Ming-te has a doctorate in political science from the Free University of Berlin.

Translated by Eddy Chang