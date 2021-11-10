On Tuesday last week, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (彭帥) on Sina Weibo accused former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) of forcing her into sexual intercourse. Less than half an hour after the post was published, all news about Peng was blocked in China, and people were banned from commenting on the issue online.
The relationship between Peng and Zhang reflects the true face of Chinese society under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime and the attitude of Chinese leaders.
Its leaders lack respect for others, especially women. This is encapsulated in Peng’s post, which said the two had sex once seven years ago and then lost contact when Zhang moved to Beijing after being promoted to the CCP’s Politburo Standing Committee.
Chinese leaders are good at tricking people. As Peng wrote, she had not agreed to have sex with Zhang at first. After breaking down in tears, she said that Zhang had told her: “The universe is very big. Earth is no more than a grain of sand in comparison and we human beings are even smaller than that.”
This was to persuade her to stop overthinking the situation.
They are good at lying. As Peng wrote: “After dinner, I was still unwilling [to have sex]. You said that you hated me, but also that you had not forgotten me over the past seven years and would treat me well... You told me you love me.”
This was a pack of lies.
They are good at hiding the truth. As Peng wrote: “From beginning to end, you told me to keep our relationship a secret, and most importantly, not to tell my mother that we were dating.”
This is the way that the CCP goes about business.
Chinese leaders are immoral. Peng wrote that when Zhang forced her to have sex, his wife, Kang Jie (康潔), had stood guard outside the bedroom.
Such a situation is enough to render good people speechless.
They are good at alienating people. As Peng wrote: “I often wonder if I am still a human being. I feel like a zombie — pretending every day. Which me is the real me?”
Can anyone stop pretending under CCP rule?
They live in constant fear. As Peng wrote: “You were always afraid that I had a recording device, worrying that I might have some proof.”
Why do Chinese leaders have to be on their guard at all times? Because they do so many bad things.
They have only surface decency. Peng wrote that she asked Zhang: “Would you have treated your adopted daughter this way? With what you have done in this life, could you face your mother when you die? We both pretend to be decent.”
Clearly, in the minds of CCP leaders, their own desire is everything.
They eliminate evidence of their wrongdoings. Peng was blocked online by the CCP within half an hour of her post and people were prohibited from commenting online on the issue. This was to minimize the impact on the party.
Aside from these nine characteristics, the incident shows that many Chinese still live in fear. Chinese netizens who want to know what happened can only make obscure or oblique comments.
As one wrote: “As a bystander, I do not dare to say, ask or post anything about this case.”
Liu Ming-te has a doctorate in political science from the Free University of Berlin.
Translated by Eddy Chang
On Monday last week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carried a report under the headline “Does Taiwan’s military stand a chance against China? Few think so.” The report said that many US military experts are worried that Taiwan’s military is poorly prepared for combat and its conscripts have low morale, and it suggests that Taiwan’s armed forces should train together with those of the US and other countries. Among various critical remarks about Taiwan, it said that the Taiwanese military is riven with internal problems, many of which have built up over years of calm across the Taiwan Strait and economic
“Taiwanese shrug off China threat and place their trust in ‘Daddy America,’” ran the headline of a Financial Times article on Aug. 23, bemoaning Taiwan’s apparent complacency in the face of China’s military intimidation and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) talk of “reunification of the motherland.” The article cited a poll in April that found only 39.6 percent of respondents expected a cross-strait war, and noted that many Taiwanese beneficiaries of US-donated COVID-19 vaccines had expressed their thanks on Facebook with the words: “Thank you, Daddy America.” Rhetoric apart, little is truly familial about the Taiwan-China-US tangle. The communist “motherland” has
Founded in 1921, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) established the People’s Republic of China in 1949 after driving out the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). The 100-year-old CCP has shown little appreciation for democracy, human rights or civilized behavior in world affairs. Instead, sad stories of inhumanity abound, such as those that occurred during the Cultural Revolution. Its latest irresponsible act is to deny, delay and deceive about the origin of COVID-19 and risk of human-to-human transmission, leading to the deaths of more than 5 million people worldwide, including about 115,000 health workers. Moreover, as China amasses wealth, military strength, and legitimacy
The value of Taiwan’s digital advertising market reached NT$45.841 billion (US$1.65 billion) in 2019, up 17.6 percent from the NT$38.966 billion in 2018, Taiwan Digital Media and Marketing Association data show. The main platforms for digital advertising are Google, Facebook, Line and others, with Facebook and Google together accounting for 70 to 80 percent of the total, with a combined worth of NT$36.67 billion. Although most platforms, including Google, Facebook and Line, do not pay for the right to publish content, most of the advertising revenue in the digital world ends up in their pockets. This unreasonable revenue distribution not only