Dec. 18 vote could be a nightmare for the KMT

By Chen Wen-ching 陳文卿





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has been aggressively pushing the four referendums on Dec. 18, painting them as votes of no confidence in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government. If all four are passed, it could give the KMT much-needed momentum as it eyes a return to power in 2024, which means the party has to take over these “hot potatoes” from the DPP.

The logic is simple: Take the referendum that proposes to activate the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮). Passing it would require the support of local residents, which would be difficult, not to mention that New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) of the KMT is expected to run for re-election next year. Would he be able to pick up the ball and run with that issue?

As for restarting work on the plant, which was mothballed in 2014, would problems related to construction, materials and fuel rods — which had been shipped back to the US — be easy to solve? The problems are likely to remain unresolved even when the next president’s term ends in 2028. In other words, activation of the plant is a bogus issue that would be difficult to achieve.

Next, there is the referendum proposing that referendums be held alongside national elections. There was chaos when referendums were held alongside the 2018 nine-in-one elections. If this issue passes, whoever is in power would be blamed when turmoil ensues again. If the DPP stays in power, it can blame the KMT for having backed the referendum, but if the KMT controls the Executive Yuan, it will have shot itself in the foot.

The same logic applies to the referendum proposing a ban on imports of pork containing the feed additive ractopamine. If the KMT regains power, would it dare isolate Taiwan from the international community and sever economic and trade cooperation with the US, or would the party announce that it would turn to China?

Finally, there is the referendum calling for relocating a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音). The KMT has opposed the project, but it does not dare admit that without the terminal, coal-fired power generation would inevitably increase lest Taiwan face a nightmare of power shortages.

Since the party is opposed to the LNG project in the Guantang Industrial Park (觀塘工業區), it should propose an alternative that meets a terminal’s needs and protects the algal reefs. The KMT cannot sing the same old tune by suggesting a few sites that have already been assessed and determined to be infeasible. Its think tank is not short of experts and academics, but they do not seem to have done their homework.

It is important to understand that the four referendums are not held for fun, and each is more than a matter of a simple “yes” or “no,” but rather a matter of whether each proposal can be implemented if the related referendum is passed.

If all four referendums are passed next month, it would not only be a serious blow to the government, but also the beginning of a nightmare for the opposition KMT.

Chen Wen-ching is a director of the Formosa Association of Resource Recycling.

Translated by Eddy Chang