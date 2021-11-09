The Liberty TImes Editorial: End point: One China, one Taiwan

The past couple of weeks have seen Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) visit central and eastern Europe, while the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in All Democratic Processes in the EU visited Taiwan.

This followed the visit of the French Parliament’s Friendship Group for Taiwan, while Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, in a meeting with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on the eve of the G20 summit, hosted by Italy, expressed particular concern about the situation in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and mentioned his fears about tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Then there was US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s important words to Wang, saying that the actions taken by Beijing have caused tensions to rise across the Taiwan Strait, and that Washington is opposed to China’s behavior.

In her Double Ten National Day address, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) four commitments and statement that the Republic of China (ROC) came to Taiwan 72 years ago, and her confirmation in a CNN interview that the US military is assisting Taiwan in military training, come at a time when Beijing is finding it difficult to make the international community listen to its claims that Taiwan is relying on the US to promote independence.

The adjustment of the “one-China” policy in various countries that began in Washington is becoming increasingly obvious and is happening at an increasingly faster rate. When Beijing responded strongly to Lithuania’s and Taiwan’s exchange of representative offices by withdrawing its ambassador, the European Parliament overwhelmingly adopted the report EU-Taiwan Political Relations and Cooperation, and called on the bloc to enhance relations with Taiwan, including renaming the European Economic and Trade Office to the EU Office in Taiwan.

Furthermore, the US Department of State said in a statement that China has abused UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 for the past 50 years to prevent Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the UN.

US Representative Michael McCaul was even more explicit, saying: “Resolution 2758 does not say Taiwan is a part of China. It does not say China may represent Taiwan before the UN. It does not address Taiwan’s sovereignty — it doesn’t even include the word Taiwan.”

The ROC means different things to different people. Some say it is a country, others that it is a government. The West’s “one China” policy changed from recognizing the ROC government to recognizing the right of the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to represent China, which Beijing says means Taiwan is Chinese territory.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) both claim that they are defending the ROC, but they mean very different things. With its so-called “1992 consensus,” the KMT has reached the end of the road and converged with Beijing’s view that there is no ROC government.

The DPP wants to break away from the whirlpool of history by repackaging the country called ROC: Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) calls this for huadu (華獨, Chinese independence) rather than taidu (台獨, Taiwanese independence), while the mainstream public opinion is that as long as the ROC cuts all ties with China, “ROC on Taiwan” and “ROC Taiwan” both work.

As Resolution 2758 has once again drawn global attention, the US, China and Taiwan are all trying to set the agenda. It is not just a war of words, but also a new starting point for the international perception of Taiwan as Taiwan.

In 1971, as the UN prepared to exclude the ROC, the US made a last-ditch effort to persuade Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) to give up the right to represent China and to remain in the UN system under the name “Republic of China” or “Taiwan,” representing only Taiwan, that is, Taiwan proper, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu. Chiang refused because it would have delegitimized his regime. Because the ROC no longer represented China, the government of Taiwan would have to be re-elected and reorganized.

Beijing opposed the ideas of “two Chinas” and “one China, one Taiwan.” Thus the dispute over Chinese representation from 1949 to 1971 ended, and Taiwan became an international orphan. China described Resolution 2758 as a correction of a historical injustice. Its government was not wrong; the problem was that it created another historical injustice that now needs to be rectified by the international community.

As China talks about military unification, Blinken supports Taiwan’s participation in the UN system and encourages all UN member states to support it. This is precisely the right time to do so. Looking back at history is helpful to setting things right and removing the irrelevant “one China” label from Resolution 2758.

The US has been setting the direction, and during the administrations of US President Joe Biden and previous US president Donald Trump, it has initiated adjustments to the “one China” policy in countries across the Atlantic and the Pacific oceans.

The person driving this change from behind the scenes is Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who has overturned China’s reform and opening-up policies. His forceful control over Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet; his wolf warrior posture; his moves in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait and South China Sea; and his abandonment of Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) policy direction in pursuit of making China a globally dominant nation have forced country after country to show how far they are willing to go on the “one China, one Taiwan” issue.

Although geographically distant, the view that defending Taiwan’s freedom is to defend European freedom is also on the rise in Europe.

In 1971, after 22 years, the UN finally faced the truth about the right to represent China. Another 25 years after that, Taiwanese were finally free to choose a leader in a democratic election, instead of having their future decided by a ruler who had not been given the power to decide for them, and that was the beginning of Taiwan’s move toward the “one China, one Taiwan” solution that Chiang had rejected all those years ago.

Neither the ROC nor the PRC holds jurisdiction over the other. This means that the ROC is linked to Taiwan, and the end point is one China, one Taiwan.

After 72 years, the ROC is established in Taiwan, but for Taiwan, the last mile still remains. KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) says that Tsai’s four commitments are unconstitutional, which only confirms the need to write a new constitution to prevent Chu and those of his ilk from joining up with China. That would be a crucial milestone on the road to freedom for Taiwanese.

Translated by Perry Svensson