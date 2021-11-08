TPP needs vision if it hopes to be major party

By Chen Kuan-an 陳冠安





The approval rating of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) late last month rose to 17.6 percent, surpassing the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) 16.2 percent to make it Taiwan’s largest opposition party in terms of public support, according to the latest poll from the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation.

It was the first time the TPP’s approval rating surpassed that of the KMT since its establishment in August 2019. Surveys by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center show that over the past 30 years, the People First Party (PFP) has been the only party to challenge the dominance of the KMT and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) when its support rating surpassed that of the KMT in 2001.

The foundation’s latest poll attracted significant attention, as people discussed whether the political map is changing after being dominated by the pan-blue and pan-green camps over the past three decades.

Compared with the regular opinion polls by My-Formosa.com, TVBS and the Election Study Center, the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation’s surveys have constantly shown relatively high ratings for the TPP. In other words, people should not jump to the conclusion that a qualitative change in the political landscape is occurring based on a single poll.

Nevertheless, the political shift over the past few months clearly implies that swing voters have contributed to the growth in the TPP’s support. The main cause of the party’s rise could be its appeal to such voters.

The TPP has become the strongest “third force” to compete with the DPP and KMT since Taiwan’s adoption of a single-district, two-vote system in the 2008 legislative elections. Whether the party turns into yet another bubble and bursts — as with the PFP and the New Power Party — or becomes a stable opposition party would be determined by how it handles competition from the KMT for Taiwan’s middle-of-the-road voters.

The TPP, which calls itself the “white force,” and its chairman, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), should educate Taiwanese about its values and positions. If it wants to replace the KMT as the largest opposition party, it should stop seeing itself as a small party beyond the pan-blue and pan-green camps, and tell society at large which direction the party would take, how it would approach the nation’s critical international situation and how it would handle cross-strait relations.

Everything it has said and will say would no longer be a matter of low-level political squabbling; it should propose major, visionary national policies.

As for the KMT, as Eric Chu (朱立倫) just took over as party chairman a little more than a month ago, it seems inappropriate to overinterpret the results of a single opinion poll. Whether Chu will be able to fulfill his promises of connecting the party with “social forces” will be his main challenge. The political environment has changed, and the KMT can no longer simply place its hopes on the DPP failing and absorbing every voter who dislikes the ruling party, because those DPP-haters now have another option — the TPP.

Taiwanese are disgusted with vicious political struggles, and they want leaders that solve their problems. Most voters do not belong to any party, and they cast their ballots according to parties’ and candidates’ image and political opinions.

Faced with the DPP’s one-party dominance, how to stand by swing voters and be a voice for the grassroots will be a lesson for the KMT and TPP.

Chen Kuan-an is an assistant research fellow at the National Policy Foundation.

Translated by Eddy Chang