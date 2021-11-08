EDITORIAL: Working toward regional integration

Last week, the Australian and New Zealand governments announced their ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest free-trade agreement, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of global GDP. Their endorsement, along with those of China, Japan and six ASEAN members, meets the minimum requirement for the trade pact to take effect within 60 days on Jan. 1.

After more than eight years of talks, the RCEP was signed on Nov. 15 last year by 10 ASEAN members and their biggest trading partners, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. It was based on existing agreements among the members, with the aim of achieving further trade liberalization and closer economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. India, Asia’s third-largest economy, withdrew from the agreement during the later stages of negotiations over concerns about the deal’s potentially negative effects on the country, while the world’s largest economy, the US, was absent from the beginning for its own strategic reasons.

Given that the RCEP is led by China and cross-strait relations have become increasingly strained, Taiwan would have difficulty joining the trade bloc.

Many Taiwanese businesses have a presence in Southeast Asia and could benefit from favorable tariffs there. Although tariffs are exempted on about 70 percent of Taiwanese shipments to RCEP markets due to international technology pacts and protections, Taiwan has applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a rival trade deal, while working to establish trade agreements to mitigate the effects of not being integrated into the regional economy.

In theory, free trade should lead to the effective use of resources between signatories and increase total output, but experience has shown that achieving such benefits is subject to factors such as government management, technological development and trade structure, with the fruits of free trade rarely shared evenly among trading partners.

This explains why ASEAN’s trade deficit with China has continued to grow over the past 10 years, despite their long-standing agreements. It also explains why India decided to pull out of RCEP talks in November 2019 over concerns that the elimination of tariffs would open its domestic market to a surge of cheap imports from other RCEP countries, particularly China.

While the RCEP is not all that comprehensive — for example, it does not address environmental or labor issues — and does not cut tariffs as deeply as the CPTPP, its sheer size makes it more significant than other regional trade pacts. Doubts persist as to whether it would live up to its aims of lowering tariffs, opening up trade in services, facilitating the flow of foreign investments, and enhancing protections in areas such as e-commerce and intellectual property among member states in the long term.

It also remains to be seen whether the trade balance would favor China, Japan and South Korea over other member states, and whether the US would join the CPTPP to have an influence in regional trade, especially after China in September signaled its interest in joining the bloc.

Taiwan has been affected by rising trade protectionism worldwide, while the COVID-19 pandemic has awakened many companies to the need for risk diversification, restructuring of supply chains and a speeding up of digital transformation.

While the government renews its push to join the CPTPP, it should assist Taiwanese manufacturers in leveraging their advantages to embrace the realignment of global value chains. It should also empower the domestic service sector to develop the skills needed to compete globally, such as reforms that introduce an efficient flow of funds and talent — especially during this time before the nation is integrated into the regional economy.