Last week, the Australian and New Zealand governments announced their ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest free-trade agreement, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of global GDP. Their endorsement, along with those of China, Japan and six ASEAN members, meets the minimum requirement for the trade pact to take effect within 60 days on Jan. 1.
After more than eight years of talks, the RCEP was signed on Nov. 15 last year by 10 ASEAN members and their biggest trading partners, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. It was based on existing agreements among the members, with the aim of achieving further trade liberalization and closer economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. India, Asia’s third-largest economy, withdrew from the agreement during the later stages of negotiations over concerns about the deal’s potentially negative effects on the country, while the world’s largest economy, the US, was absent from the beginning for its own strategic reasons.
Given that the RCEP is led by China and cross-strait relations have become increasingly strained, Taiwan would have difficulty joining the trade bloc.
Many Taiwanese businesses have a presence in Southeast Asia and could benefit from favorable tariffs there. Although tariffs are exempted on about 70 percent of Taiwanese shipments to RCEP markets due to international technology pacts and protections, Taiwan has applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a rival trade deal, while working to establish trade agreements to mitigate the effects of not being integrated into the regional economy.
In theory, free trade should lead to the effective use of resources between signatories and increase total output, but experience has shown that achieving such benefits is subject to factors such as government management, technological development and trade structure, with the fruits of free trade rarely shared evenly among trading partners.
This explains why ASEAN’s trade deficit with China has continued to grow over the past 10 years, despite their long-standing agreements. It also explains why India decided to pull out of RCEP talks in November 2019 over concerns that the elimination of tariffs would open its domestic market to a surge of cheap imports from other RCEP countries, particularly China.
While the RCEP is not all that comprehensive — for example, it does not address environmental or labor issues — and does not cut tariffs as deeply as the CPTPP, its sheer size makes it more significant than other regional trade pacts. Doubts persist as to whether it would live up to its aims of lowering tariffs, opening up trade in services, facilitating the flow of foreign investments, and enhancing protections in areas such as e-commerce and intellectual property among member states in the long term.
It also remains to be seen whether the trade balance would favor China, Japan and South Korea over other member states, and whether the US would join the CPTPP to have an influence in regional trade, especially after China in September signaled its interest in joining the bloc.
Taiwan has been affected by rising trade protectionism worldwide, while the COVID-19 pandemic has awakened many companies to the need for risk diversification, restructuring of supply chains and a speeding up of digital transformation.
While the government renews its push to join the CPTPP, it should assist Taiwanese manufacturers in leveraging their advantages to embrace the realignment of global value chains. It should also empower the domestic service sector to develop the skills needed to compete globally, such as reforms that introduce an efficient flow of funds and talent — especially during this time before the nation is integrated into the regional economy.
Large-scale power rationing hit China in late September, seriously affecting not only industrial output, but also the public’s daily power supply. Taiwan also experienced two major power cuts within one week in May, and all Taiwanese should pay greater attention to how the government’s energy policy plans aim to tackle the problem. The power cuts in China were a result of its dual-control policy, which aims to control total energy consumption and intensity — it was first proposed in a 2015 slogan. With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in ASEAN member countries and India during the first half of the year,
On Monday last week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carried a report under the headline “Does Taiwan’s military stand a chance against China? Few think so.” The report said that many US military experts are worried that Taiwan’s military is poorly prepared for combat and its conscripts have low morale, and it suggests that Taiwan’s armed forces should train together with those of the US and other countries. Among various critical remarks about Taiwan, it said that the Taiwanese military is riven with internal problems, many of which have built up over years of calm across the Taiwan Strait and economic
“Taiwanese shrug off China threat and place their trust in ‘Daddy America,’” ran the headline of a Financial Times article on Aug. 23, bemoaning Taiwan’s apparent complacency in the face of China’s military intimidation and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) talk of “reunification of the motherland.” The article cited a poll in April that found only 39.6 percent of respondents expected a cross-strait war, and noted that many Taiwanese beneficiaries of US-donated COVID-19 vaccines had expressed their thanks on Facebook with the words: “Thank you, Daddy America.” Rhetoric apart, little is truly familial about the Taiwan-China-US tangle. The communist “motherland” has
Fifty years ago on Oct. 26, then-president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) issued the “Letter Informing All Compatriots about the Republic of China’s Withdrawal from the United Nations.” In the letter, Chiang wrote that the “Republic of China is an independent and sovereign country, and it brooks no external interference in the exercise of its sovereignty ... the government of the Republic of China is the true representative of the 700 million Chinese on the mainland ... the Mao [Zedong, 毛澤東] thieves, traitors and bandits are torn by constant internal power struggles, and we will steady our confidence, increase our strength, save our