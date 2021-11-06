Large-scale power rationing hit China in late September, seriously affecting not only industrial output, but also the public’s daily power supply. Taiwan also experienced two major power cuts within one week in May, and all Taiwanese should pay greater attention to how the government’s energy policy plans aim to tackle the problem. The power cuts in China were a result of its dual-control policy, which aims to control total energy consumption and intensity — it was first proposed in a 2015 slogan. With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in ASEAN member countries and India during the first half of the year,
Anyone who has lived in Taiwan very long quickly sees that October is a month of posturing, irony and anomalies. This year’s October not only met that mark, but was rich in overtones and humor. Oct. 1 is the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), formally established in 1949, and so the month always begins with PRC posturing. This October, Chinese president Xi Jinping (習近平) reiterated China’s worn out claims on how it must reunite what really had never been united in the first place. As backstory, Xi’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was founded in 1921, a
For Taiwan, credible deterrence against Chinese military aggression requires the alchemy of multiple elements. These include a strong will to fight among the population, powerful military capabilities, and close coordination with other actors — including the United States and Japan — whose vital interests would be affected by any conflict. One of the most important elements, though, is strong and sustained internal cohesion in support of a clear defense concept. Combining all these elements together is a formidable challenge. While there are ongoing debates about whether a PRC military attack is imminent, or whether an invasion is tied to any predetermined
On Monday last week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carried a report under the headline “Does Taiwan’s military stand a chance against China? Few think so.” The report said that many US military experts are worried that Taiwan’s military is poorly prepared for combat and its conscripts have low morale, and it suggests that Taiwan’s armed forces should train together with those of the US and other countries. Among various critical remarks about Taiwan, it said that the Taiwanese military is riven with internal problems, many of which have built up over years of calm across the Taiwan Strait and economic