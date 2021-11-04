Efforts on transitional justice need new input

By Paul Lei 雷顯威





Revelations by the Transitional Justice Commission have over the past few months stirred up controversy, giving rise to questions about the role and function of the commission, as well as concerns about future revelations increasing political tensions and driving an even bigger wedge between ethnic groups in Taiwan.

Looking back at how other countries have dealt with transitional justice, Taiwan can see that the “restorative justice” approach used in post-apartheid South Africa provides a good example of how the goal might be achieved.

The transitional justice model followed in South Africa avoided a replay of the Nuremberg Trials in Germany, in which the World War II victors held Nazi perpetrators accountable, and it also surpassed the state pardons in Chile that glossed over the country’s past.

South Africa implemented a strategy of securing truth through clemency and reconciliation through truth. It allowed victims to seek compensation through revelations of the truth and enabled perpetrators to show courage and continue their lives through a process of self-renewal.

Three people had a profound impact on the success story of South Africa’s transitional justice project, including former South African president Nelson Mandela, the country’s first black leader, and former South African president Frederik Willem de Klerk, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in the proceedings, as well as Desmond Tutu, the first black archbishop of Cape Town and primate of the country’s Anglican church.

At the beginning of the process, De Clerk, of the National Party, used his position of power and ability to see beyond racism and partisan interest, and embraced Mandela, at the time his political rival serving a jail sentence, to abolish the apartheid policy and set South Africa on the path to democratization and normalization.

He ordered Mandela, who had been in prison for 27 years, be released on March 14, 1990, after which the two men started working together to bring down the apartheid state.

Mandela would go on to be elected president through a one-person, one-vote election, giving him the mandate and legitimacy to push the transitional justice program.

Almost 80 percent of the population of South Africa are Christian, and Mandela invited Tutu to chair the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Through his own religious convictions and moral stance, Tutu upheld the principle that “without forgiveness, there is no future.”

This, coupled with Mandela’s political influence, meant that the two delivered transitional justice to the country, avoiding a breakdown of social order or inciting political tensions or racial violence.

Looking back on the success story of South Africa’s transitional justice, and comparing this with Taiwan’s troubles, it is quite clear where the problems lie.

First, the body overseeing Taiwan’s transitional justice is not high-level enough. In South Africa, the TRC was established by the president, and it reported directly to him.

In Taiwan, the commission is a secondary-level independent body under the jurisdiction of the Executive Yuan, and lacks the political clout and political sensitivity in dealing with transitional justice affairs.

Second, as the head of South Africa’s Anglican Church, Tutu enjoyed a high level of authority and public trust, as well as the trust and approval of Mandela — a position the head of Taiwan’s commission can only aspire to.

If President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wishes to see the transitional justice project completed while still in office, she needs to make adjustments to the commission and the person heading it.

Paul Lei is a clergyman.

Translated by Paul Cooper