Revelations by the Transitional Justice Commission have over the past few months stirred up controversy, giving rise to questions about the role and function of the commission, as well as concerns about future revelations increasing political tensions and driving an even bigger wedge between ethnic groups in Taiwan.
Looking back at how other countries have dealt with transitional justice, Taiwan can see that the “restorative justice” approach used in post-apartheid South Africa provides a good example of how the goal might be achieved.
The transitional justice model followed in South Africa avoided a replay of the Nuremberg Trials in Germany, in which the World War II victors held Nazi perpetrators accountable, and it also surpassed the state pardons in Chile that glossed over the country’s past.
South Africa implemented a strategy of securing truth through clemency and reconciliation through truth. It allowed victims to seek compensation through revelations of the truth and enabled perpetrators to show courage and continue their lives through a process of self-renewal.
Three people had a profound impact on the success story of South Africa’s transitional justice project, including former South African president Nelson Mandela, the country’s first black leader, and former South African president Frederik Willem de Klerk, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in the proceedings, as well as Desmond Tutu, the first black archbishop of Cape Town and primate of the country’s Anglican church.
At the beginning of the process, De Clerk, of the National Party, used his position of power and ability to see beyond racism and partisan interest, and embraced Mandela, at the time his political rival serving a jail sentence, to abolish the apartheid policy and set South Africa on the path to democratization and normalization.
He ordered Mandela, who had been in prison for 27 years, be released on March 14, 1990, after which the two men started working together to bring down the apartheid state.
Mandela would go on to be elected president through a one-person, one-vote election, giving him the mandate and legitimacy to push the transitional justice program.
Almost 80 percent of the population of South Africa are Christian, and Mandela invited Tutu to chair the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).
Through his own religious convictions and moral stance, Tutu upheld the principle that “without forgiveness, there is no future.”
This, coupled with Mandela’s political influence, meant that the two delivered transitional justice to the country, avoiding a breakdown of social order or inciting political tensions or racial violence.
Looking back on the success story of South Africa’s transitional justice, and comparing this with Taiwan’s troubles, it is quite clear where the problems lie.
First, the body overseeing Taiwan’s transitional justice is not high-level enough. In South Africa, the TRC was established by the president, and it reported directly to him.
In Taiwan, the commission is a secondary-level independent body under the jurisdiction of the Executive Yuan, and lacks the political clout and political sensitivity in dealing with transitional justice affairs.
Second, as the head of South Africa’s Anglican Church, Tutu enjoyed a high level of authority and public trust, as well as the trust and approval of Mandela — a position the head of Taiwan’s commission can only aspire to.
If President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wishes to see the transitional justice project completed while still in office, she needs to make adjustments to the commission and the person heading it.
The People’s Republic of China (PRC) weaponizes economic development zones to undermine Taiwan’s national sovereignty by placing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in or near the last remaining bastions of Taiwanese support overseas to sway public opinion away from the nation. Of the 6,500 SEZs worldwide, 2,500 are within China. What most people do not realize is that there are an additional 500 such zones outside of China. As of this year, Nicaragua tenuously continues to diplomatically recognize the Republic of China (ROC). This is perhaps why PRC state enterprises are investing so much money into Nicaraguan economic development projects. Chinese billionaire Wang Jing
Large-scale power rationing hit China in late September, seriously affecting not only industrial output, but also the public’s daily power supply. Taiwan also experienced two major power cuts within one week in May, and all Taiwanese should pay greater attention to how the government’s energy policy plans aim to tackle the problem. The power cuts in China were a result of its dual-control policy, which aims to control total energy consumption and intensity — it was first proposed in a 2015 slogan. With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in ASEAN member countries and India during the first half of the year,
Anyone who has lived in Taiwan very long quickly sees that October is a month of posturing, irony and anomalies. This year’s October not only met that mark, but was rich in overtones and humor. Oct. 1 is the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), formally established in 1949, and so the month always begins with PRC posturing. This October, Chinese president Xi Jinping (習近平) reiterated China’s worn out claims on how it must reunite what really had never been united in the first place. As backstory, Xi’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was founded in 1921, a
Fifty years ago, on Oct. 25, 1971, the Republic of China (ROC) was unceremoniously ejected from the UN and forced to cede its seat on the Security Council to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). For a time, it had seemed possible that Taiwan and China might be able to coexist within the UN. During the 1960s, the idea of “dual representation” was floated by Washington — which would have kept Taipei and Beijing at the UN, with China taking over the ROC’s seat on the Security Council. However, this was shunned by then-president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), who said: “Gentlemen do