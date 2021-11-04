EDITORIAL: The value in safeguarding Taiwan

The 23 million residents of Taiwan are fully aware of the value of the nation’s thriving democracy and sovereignty. The narrative from which the valuation stems is based on the effects of democracy and sovereignty on people’s everyday lives, especially given the effort it took to secure democratization.

For other democracies, there are many different narratives pertaining to Taiwan’s worth and the value of protecting it, some of which have been more persuasive, some more idealistic — even to the extent of sounding naive — and most are complementary.

Individual narratives have receded or become more pertinent as the international situation has changed. In the immediate post-World War II period, there was the red panic of maintaining a “free China” on Taiwan to counter the spread of communist China’s influence, a tide that has returned with China’s rise over the past two decades.

There has been the economic argument, which — despite being weakened by the rush of countries worldwide engaging with China’s burgeoning market at the expense of engagement with Taiwan — has gained traction with a renewed focus on chip supply chain security amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A more realpolitik-focused narrative is based on Taiwan’s geostrategic position in the first island chain and sheds light on the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) obsession with gaining control over Taiwan far more satisfactorily than any half-baked appeal to bringing “Taiwanese compatriots” closer or the false reading of history that the CCP insists upon, just as it accounts for the US’ and Japan’s distaste for the idea of Taiwan falling under China’s control.

The struggle for influence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region between the US and China — which intensified under former US president Donald Trump, and continued under US President Joe Biden and a growing coalition of increasingly concerned US allies — has reinforced the primacy of this narrative.

Until recently, these hard-power narratives have sounded more persuasive than the need to protect Taiwan for what it means in terms of freedom, democracy, the self-determination of 23 million people and human rights, but these values now form an emerging battlefield for command over the narrative of what the international order should look like.

The World Population Review this year listed 23 countries as full democracies — including Taiwan, ranked 11th overall. It further listed 52 countries as flawed democracies, including the US; 35 as hybrid democracies, including Hong Kong; and 56 authoritarian regimes, including China, which ranked 149th out of 166 countries.

Likewise, this year’s Freedom House report expresses concern over the relative decline of democratic freedoms in the world, finding a widening “democracy gap” — defined as the number of countries whose democratic systems improved minus the number whose democracies declined — that is now at its largest since 2005, standing at minus-45 last year, marking 15 years of decline.

The report said that the trend has given rise to claims of democracy’s “inherent inferiority,” and China in particular has been exploiting this interpretation, celebrating and exacerbating the breakdown of democracy throughout the world.

“The enemies of freedom have pushed the false narrative that democracy is in decline because it is incapable of addressing people’s needs. In fact, democracy is in decline because its most prominent exemplars are not doing enough to protect it. Global leadership and solidarity from democratic states are urgently needed,” the report said.

This is why Lithuanian lawmaker Zygimantas Pavilionis on Wednesday told a online event held by the Center for European Policy Analysis that, while it is difficult to find issues that unite Europeans, Americans and people of “all other freedom-loving nations all around the world ... Taiwan unites us all.”